PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2020 07:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All you need to know about Neera Tanden, the Indian-American who is expected to become Joe Biden’s budget chief

Indian-American Neera Tanden is expected to clinch a top position in US President-elect Joe Biden’s White House. Tanden is the president and CEO of the liberal think tank Center for American Progress. She was the director of domestic policy for the Obama-Biden presidential campaign. She began her career as an associate director for domestic policy in former president Bill Clinton’s White House and as senior policy adviser to the first lady. She is expected to get nomination as the Director of the Office of Management and Budget in Biden’s white House. If confirmed, she would be the first woman of colour to head the influential office of Management and Budget at the White House.

Moneycontrol News
(Image: News18 Cretaive)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Cretaive)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Cretaive)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Cretaive)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Cretaive)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Cretaive)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Cretaive)

(Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Nov 30, 2020 05:46 pm

tags #Joe Biden #Neera Tanden #Slideshow #US Election 2020 #US election 2020 result #US President elect Joe Biden

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.