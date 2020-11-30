All you need to know about Neera Tanden, the Indian-American who is expected to become Joe Biden’s budget chief

Indian-American Neera Tanden is expected to clinch a top position in US President-elect Joe Biden’s White House. Tanden is the president and CEO of the liberal think tank Center for American Progress. She was the director of domestic policy for the Obama-Biden presidential campaign. She began her career as an associate director for domestic policy in former president Bill Clinton’s White House and as senior policy adviser to the first lady. She is expected to get nomination as the Director of the Office of Management and Budget in Biden’s white House. If confirmed, she would be the first woman of colour to head the influential office of Management and Budget at the White House.
First Published on Nov 30, 2020 05:46 pm