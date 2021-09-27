World Tourism Day 2021: Safety tips for travel amid COVID-19 pandemic

The World Tourism Day has been celebrated every year on September 27 since 1980. The day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Statutes of the Organization in 1970, paving the way for the establishment of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). The day is observed to highlight the importance of tourism's social, cultural, political, and economic value across the globe. With the decline in COVID-19 cases, the tourism destinations have been opening up, travellers are set to venture out. However, the pandemic is not over and it is important to follow the below guidelines to ensure a safe trip without any unforeseen consequences. (Representative image: Unsplash)

First of all, make a list of places you want to visit and plan accordingly. Remember proper planning is the key to success, especially in travel.

The second most important thing to do before planning a holiday is to check travel restrictions and important guidelines imposed on the particular location. From a period of quarantine to two doses of COVID-19 vaccination and negative RT-PCR reports, different places have different requirements.

If you are feeling sick and have any symptoms of COVID-19, stay at home for the safety of yourself and others. In this way, you can treat yourself to get better soon as well as prevent the virus from spreading.

Research well about the location you are planning to visit to have a safe and comfortable trip. There are several websites, which provide details about the holiday destinations, nearby attractions, accommodation options, and food points.

Make sure you carry essential items like identity cards, hand sanitiser, disinfectant wipes, face masks, face shields among others.

Keep packaged food and drinking water with you all the time.

Follow COVID-19 safety precautions like avoiding touching surfaces unnecessarily. If you need to touch anything, sanitise your hand properly, especially before eating and touching your eyes and nose.

Keep sanitising your surroundings during the trip, like your seat, armrest, etc, with a disinfectant spray or wipe.