MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Quants League Sep'21 Edition - 5 Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrends

World Tourism Day 2021: Safety tips for travel amid COVID-19 pandemic

One of the most important things to do before planning a holiday is to check the travel restrictions related to COVID-19 and important guidelines imposed on the particular location amid the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
September 27, 2021 / 09:43 AM IST
World Tourism Day is celebrated every year on September 27 since 1980. The day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Statutes of the Organization in 1970, paving the way for the establishment of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). The day is observed to highlight the importance of tourism's social, cultural, political, and economic value across the globe. With the decline in COVID-19 cases, the tourism destinations have been opening up, travellers are set to venture out. However, the pandemic is not over and it is important to follow the below guidelines to ensure a safe trip without any unforeseen consequences. (Representative image: Unsplash)
The World Tourism Day has been celebrated every year on September 27 since 1980. The day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Statutes of the Organization in 1970, paving the way for the establishment of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). The day is observed to highlight the importance of tourism's social, cultural, political, and economic value across the globe. With the decline in COVID-19 cases, the tourism destinations have been opening up, travellers are set to venture out. However, the pandemic is not over and it is important to follow the below guidelines to ensure a safe trip without any unforeseen consequences. (Representative image: Unsplash)
First of all, make a list of places you want to visit and plan accordingly. (Representative image: Unsplash)
First of all, make a list of places you want to visit and plan accordingly. Remember proper planning is the key to success, especially in travel. (Representative image: Unsplash)
The second most important thing to do before planning a holiday is to check the travel restrictions and important guidelines imposed on the particular location. From a period of quarantine to two doses of COVID-19 vaccination and negative RT-PCR reports, different places have different requirements. (Representative image: Unsplash)
The second most important thing to do before planning a holiday is to check travel restrictions and important guidelines imposed on the particular location. From a period of quarantine to two doses of COVID-19 vaccination and negative RT-PCR reports, different places have different requirements. (Representative image: Unsplash)
If you are feeling sick and have any symptoms of COVID-19, stay at home for the safety of yourself and others. In this way, you can treat yourself to get better soon as well as prevent the virus from spreading. (Representative image: Unsplash)
If you are feeling sick and have any symptoms of COVID-19, stay at home for the safety of yourself and others. In this way, you can treat yourself to get better soon as well as prevent the virus from spreading. (Representative image: Unsplash)
Research well about the location you are planning to visit to have a safe and comfortable trip. There are several websites, which provide details about the holiday destinations, nearby attractions, accommodation options, and food points. (Representative image: Unsplash)
Research well about the location you are planning to visit to have a safe and comfortable trip. There are several websites, which provide details about the holiday destinations, nearby attractions, accommodation options, and food points. (Representative image: Unsplash)
Make sure you carry essential items like identity cards, hand sanitiser, disinfectant wipes, face masks, face shields among others. (Representative image: Unsplash)
Make sure you carry essential items like identity cards, hand sanitiser, disinfectant wipes, face masks, face shields among others. (Representative image: Unsplash)
Keep packaged food and drinking water with you always. (Representative image: Unsplash)
Keep packaged food and drinking water with you all the time. (Representative image: Unsplash)
Follow COVID-19 safety precautions like avoiding touching surfaces unnecessarily. If you need to touch anything, sanitize your hand properly, especially before eating and touching your eyes and nose. (Representative image: Unsplash)
Follow COVID-19 safety precautions like avoiding touching surfaces unnecessarily. If you need to touch anything, sanitise your hand properly, especially before eating and touching your eyes and nose. (Representative image: Unsplash)
Keep sanitising your surroundings during the trip, like your seat, armrest, etc, with a disinfectant spray or wipe. (Representative image: Unsplash)
Keep sanitising your surroundings during the trip, like your seat, armrest, etc, with a disinfectant spray or wipe. (Representative image: Unsplash)
Try to use digital transactions as much as possible and avoid human contacts. (Representative image: Unsplash)
Try to use digital transactions as much as possible and avoid human contacts. (Representative image: Unsplash)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #Slideshow #trending
first published: Sep 27, 2021 09:43 am

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.