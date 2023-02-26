English
    Week in pictures: Stunning images from across the world

    This photo gallery highlights some of this week's most compelling images from across the world.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 26, 2023 / 12:36 PM IST
    A devotee dressed as goddess Kali participates in a procession on the eve of Shivratri festival in Jammu.
    Revelers march in the La Societe de Saint Anne Parade on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans.
    Demonstrators wearing horns and smeared with fake blood to depict bulls stabbed in bullfights, gather outside Congress to ask legislators to approve the initiative to ban bullfighting that is currently before the Environmental Commission, in Mexico City.
    A photograph of a Ukrainian serviceman adorns a grave in the Alley of Glory portion of the cemetery, in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
    Fans cheer and light flares in the stands during the Mancha Verde samba school carnival parade in Sao Paulo.
    Performers from the Paraiso de Tuiuti samba school parade during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
    Palestinians wave the national flag during a protest against an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Nablus, along the border fence with Israel, in east of Gaza City, February 22. Palestinian officials say several Palestinians were killed and over a hundred were wounded during a rare daytime Israeli army arrest raid in the occupied West Bank.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Feb 26, 2023 12:36 pm