    Scorching summer: Heatwave alert for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other states

    Fresh western disturbance may quell the heat in coming days, with rain expected in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and some other parts of the country

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    May 22, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST
    Mercury simmered above 40 degrees Celsius in Delhi and several parts of North India on May 22. India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Soma Sen Roy on May 22 said that a heatwave alert had been issued for south Haryana, Delhi, south UP, north MP, Jharkhand, Bihar and Bengal. Western disturbances later this week, however,  are expected to offer relief from the unrelenting heat. (Image: AP)
    1/5
    The MeT department issued a yellow alert for May 22. According to reports, Chandigarh has been witnessing a lot of heat for the previous two days. The temperature on May 21 crossed degrees Celsius and the temperature could cross 40 degrees Celsius on May 22 as well. (Image: AP)
    2/5
    While the weather forecaster issued a yellow alert for May 22, Chandigarh has been in the grip of intense heat for the previous two days with the mercury crossing 40 degrees Celsius. (Image: AP)
    The effect of heat is also seen in Punjab and Haryana, the temperature has been recorded up to 44 degrees in many places. Due to Western Disturbances, it may rain in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh in the coming two days. (Image: AP)
    3/5
    Heat experts advised the resident to stay hydrated to battle the blazing heatwave. A heatwave is a period of abnormally high temperatures, more than the normal maximum temperature that occurs during the summer season in the North-Western parts of India. (Image: AP)
    4/5
    Heatwaves typically occur between March and June, in some rare cases even extend till July. As per the report, heatwaves continue to break out in the morning due to the rise in temperatures and scorching winds coming from the west. (Image: AP) (With inputs from agencies)
    5/5
    first published: May 22, 2023 04:32 pm