Scorching summer: Heatwave alert for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other states

1/5 Mercury simmered above 40 degrees Celsius in Delhi and several parts of North India on May 22. India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Soma Sen Roy on May 22 said that a heatwave alert had been issued for south Haryana, Delhi, south UP, north MP, Jharkhand, Bihar and Bengal. Western disturbances later this week, however, are expected to offer relief from the unrelenting heat. (Image: AP)

2/5 While the weather forecaster issued a yellow alert for May 22, Chandigarh has been in the grip of intense heat for the previous two days with the mercury crossing 40 degrees Celsius. (Image: AP)

3/5 Punjab and Haryana, too, are reeling under the heat. with the temperature rising to 44 degrees in many places. A break from the scorching summer is likely. The western disturbances may bring rain to Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh in the coming two days. (Image: AP)

4/5 Heat experts advised residents to stay hydrated to battle the blazing heatwave. A heatwave is a period of abnormally high temperatures, more than the normal maximum temperature that occurs during the summer season in the Northwest India. (Image: AP)