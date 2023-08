1/6 Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Ukraine's top high jumper, secured a gold medal in the track and field world championships held in Budapest. Representing a war-torn country, Mahuchikh's victory serves as a symbol of hope and defiance against adversity. (Image: AP)

2/6 Triumph over challenges: "I have my gold medal... And it's really extra important for my country right now," Mahuchikh expressed, emphasizing the significance of her win as Ukraine's first world title since 2013 when the meet was held in Moscow. (Image: AP)

3/6 Courage amidst chaos: Fleeing her hometown of Dnipro due to the war, Mahuchikh displayed immense courage. Her training journey took her to Germany and Belgium, where she pursued her passion despite the turmoil back home. (Image: AP)

4/6 Global support and solidarity: "I have big support from my coach, fans, friends. They tell me you represent our country and you will come back to us," Mahuchikh acknowledged the support that helped her persevere amidst challenging circumstances. (Image: AP)

5/6 Ukraine's athletic resilience: With Russia and Belarus excluded from major track events, Ukraine's athletes have faced the challenge of finding places to train and live. Sebastian Coe, President of World Athletics, acknowledged the difficult landscape Ukrainian athletes are navigating. (Image: AP)