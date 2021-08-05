MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Intel - Jio
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Sanjeevani
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports

Tokyo Olympics | Men's hockey team wins bronze; ending 41-year wait

Tokyo Olympics: India defeated Germany 5-3 to clinch the bronze medal. This is India's first hockey medal in four decades.

Moneycontrol News
August 05, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST
Harmanpreet Singh of India celebrates with teammates after scoring. (Image:Reuters/Hamad I Mohammed)
Harmanpreet Singh of India celebrates with teammates after scoring. (Image:Reuters/Hamad I Mohammed)
Tobias Hauke of Germany in action against Vivek Prasad of India. (Image: Reuters/Bernadett Szabo)
Tobias Hauke of Germany in action against Vivek Prasad of India. (Image: Reuters/Bernadett Szabo)
Mats Grambusch of Germany shoots at Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran of India next to Hardik Singh of India. (Image: Reuters/Hamad I Mohammed)
Mats Grambusch of Germany shoots at Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran of India next to Hardik Singh of India. (Image: Reuters/Hamad I Mohammed)
Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran of India and Mandeep Singh of India celebrate winning their match for bronze. (Image: Reuters/Hamad I Mohammed)
Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran of India and Mandeep Singh of India celebrate winning their match for bronze. (Image: Reuters/Hamad I Mohammed)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #2020 Tokyo Olympics #hockey #India #Slideshow #Sports
first published: Aug 5, 2021 10:08 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.