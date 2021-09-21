IPL Snapshots | RCB vs KKR: Varun Chakravarthy stars as Kolkata beat Bangalore in one sided match

Royal Challengers Bangalore's captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. (Image: IPL)

Prasidh Krishna dismissed Virat Kohli for just 5 runs. (Image: IPL)

Varun Chakravarthy gave away just 13 runs in his 4 overs by taking 3 wickets. (Image: IPL)

Andre Russell claimed 3 wickets by giving just 9 runs. RCB just managed to make 92 runs. (Image: IPL)

Shubman Gill made 48 runs in 34 balls before getting out to Yuzvendra Chahal. (Image: IPL)

KKR openers' made a solid start by making 82 runs partnership for 1st wicket. (Image: IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 9 wickets with 60 balls in hand. (Image: IPL)