MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports

IPL Snapshots | RCB vs KKR: Varun Chakravarthy stars as Kolkata beat Bangalore in one sided match

IPL Snapshots | RCB vs KKR: Varun Chakravarthy was give man of the match for his excellent spell of 4 overs, 3 wickets and 13 runs.

Moneycontrol News
September 21, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore's captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. (Image: IPL)
Royal Challengers Bangalore's captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. (Image: IPL)
Prasidh Krishna dismissed Virat Kohli for just 5 runs. (Image: IPL)
Prasidh Krishna dismissed Virat Kohli for just 5 runs. (Image: IPL)
Varun Chakravarthy gave away just 13 runs in his 4 overs by taking 3 wickets. (Image: IPL)
Varun Chakravarthy gave away just 13 runs in his 4 overs by taking 3 wickets. (Image: IPL)
Andre Russell claimed 3 wickets by giving just 9 runs. RCB just managed to make 92 runs. (Image: IPL)
Andre Russell claimed 3 wickets by giving just 9 runs. RCB just managed to make 92 runs. (Image: IPL)
Shubman Gill made 48 runs in 34 balls before getting out to Yuzvendra Chahal. (Image: IPL)
Shubman Gill made 48 runs in 34 balls before getting out to Yuzvendra Chahal. (Image: IPL)
KKR openers' made a solid start by making 82 runs partnership for 1st wicket. (Image: IPL)
KKR openers' made a solid start by making 82 runs partnership for 1st wicket. (Image: IPL)
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 9 wickets with 60 balls in hand. (Image: IPL)
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 9 wickets with 60 balls in hand. (Image: IPL)
Varun Chakravarthy was give man of the match for his excellent spell of 4 overs, 3 wickets and 13 runs. (Image: IPL)
Varun Chakravarthy was give man of the match for his excellent spell of 4 overs, 3 wickets and 13 runs. (Image: IPL)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #cricket #gallery #IPL 2021 #KKR #RCB #Slideshow #Sports #Varun Chakravarthy
first published: Sep 21, 2021 07:50 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.