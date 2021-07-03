Euro Cup, Wimbledon and a Summer of Sports: How fans in Britain are returning to sports events

Supporters make their way to Wembley stadium in London, Tuesday, June 29 2021 as they arrive for the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between England and Germany. Arguably, no country has elevated sport's role in society quite as much as Britain so the absence of crowds for much of the coronavirus pandemic has been a constant reminder, if any were needed, of the cultural toll of COVID-19. The steady return of fans to sports over the past few weeks and the promise of packed-out stadiums very soon provide hope that life is returning to normal in the wake of the rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines.

England's Raheem Sterling runs with the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London, Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

England's Harry Kane, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship.

More than 40,000 fans were at Wembley Stadium to see England beat Germany 2-0 . And they certainly made themselves heard after Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane scored and when belting out a passionate rendition of Neil Diamond's “Sweet Caroline” after the match.

Coco Gauff of the US plays a return to Slovenia's Kaja Juvan during the women's singles third round match on day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday July 3, 2021.

Spectators watch a big screen on day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.