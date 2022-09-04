English
    Asia Cup in photos: Key face-offs to watch out for in the India vs Pakistan match

    Asia Cup 2022: All eyes are set on the India-Pakistan match in Dubai today.

    September 04, 2022 / 04:21 PM IST
    India is set to face Pakistan in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup today. Pakistani pacers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf could prove to be quite handful for Indian batters.
    India is set to face Pakistan in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup today. Here are the key battles to watch out for. (Images AFP)
    Naseem Shah vs KL Rahul: Naseem Shah, 19, is Pakistan’s emerging bowling superstar. He had dismissed India’s KL Rahul for a golden duck in the Asia Cup match on August 28 and nearly got Virat Kohli out two balls later. (Images: AFP)
    Kohli has been finding his rhythm in the Asia Cup and legspinner Shadab will be key in containing him.
    Virat Kohli vs Shadab Khan: Virat Kohli has been finding his rhythm in the Asia Cup and leg spinner Shadab Khan will be crucial in containing him. (Images: AFP)
    Rishabh Pant vs Mohammad Nawaz: With Ravindra Jadeja out because of an injury, Rishabh Pant could be brought in to counter left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz , who took three wickets in the last match between the two teams. (Images: AFP)
    Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Babar Azam: Babar Azam is a fierce batter and India will hope Bhuvneshwar Kumar can dismiss him early again. (Images: AFP)
    Yuzvendra Chahal  vs Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan has been Pakistan's foremost batsman in the Asia Cup. Yuzvendra Chahal has got no wickets so far but he is expected be crucial for Team India in its the middle overs. (Images: AFP)
