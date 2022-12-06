These low volatile stocks are darlings of conservative hybrid funds. Do you own any?

Ever wondered how conservative hybrid funds manage their equity allocation? These schemes are meant for low-risk investors who don’t like too much volatility. And accordingly, these funds invest significantly in debt securities. Just about 10-25 percent of their corpuses get invested in equities. The equity portion is used for a bit of kicker in returns. The nature of the scheme nudges its fund manager to pick low volatile stocks. That’s also why most invest in blue-chip stocks. Currently, there are 21 conservative hybrid funds available in the market. Here are the top 10 preferred stocks by the conservative hybrid funds. Data as of September 30, 2022. Source: ACEMF.

ICICI Bank

Total number of schemes that held the stock: 19

MFs’ investment value: Rs 429 crore

Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: LIC MF Debt Hybrid, Navi Regular Savings and Sundaram Debt Oriented Hybrid Fund

HDFC Bank

Total number of schemes that held the stock: 17

MFs’ investment value: Rs 249 crore

Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: DSP Regular Savings, HSBC Regular Savings and UTI Regular Savings Fund

Axis Bank

Total number of schemes that held the stock: 15

MFs’ investment value: Rs 133 crore

Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: Navi Regular Savings, DSP Regular Savings and Sundaram Debt Oriented Hybrid Fund

Infosys

Total number of schemes that held the stock: 15

MFs’ investment value: Rs 226 crore

Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: LIC MF Debt Hybrid, HSBC Regular Savings and UTI Regular Savings Fund

Reliance Industries

Total number of schemes that held the stock: 15

MFs’ investment value: Rs 125 crore

Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: Navi Regular Savings, Bank of India Conservative Hybrid and LIC MF Debt Hybrid Fund

State Bank Of India

Total number of schemes that held the stock: 15

MFs’ investment value: Rs 179 crore

Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: Bank of India Conservative Hybrid, HDFC Hybrid Debt and Kotak Debt Hybrid Fund

Bharti Airtel

Total number of schemes that held the stock: 14

MFs’ investment value: Rs 228 crore

Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: ICICI Pru Regular Savings, Navi Regular Savings and Franklin India Debt Hybrid Fund

Larsen & Toubro

Total number of schemes that held the stock: 13

MFs’ investment value: Rs 76 crore

Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: Sundaram Debt Oriented Hybrid, L&T Conservative Hybrid and Franklin India Debt Hybrid Fund

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Total number of schemes that held the stock: 13

MFs’ investment value: Rs 46 crore

Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: Bank of India Conservative Hybrid, Navi Regular Savings and HSBC Regular Savings Fund