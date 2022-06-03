English
    In Pics | PM Modi attends UP Investors Summit in Lucknow

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Lucknow for the UP Investors Summit on Friday morning.

    June 03, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi photographed with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the UP Investors Summit in Lucknow today (Image credit: ANINewsUP/Twitter)
    PM Modi PM Modi arrived in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, to take part in the Ground Breaking Ceremony of the UP Investors Summit on Friday morning. (Image credit: PBNS_India/Twitter)
    During the Ground Breaking Ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of 1406 projects worth more than Rs 80,000 crores. (Image credit: PBNS_India/Twitter)
    The Rs 80,000 crore investment will create thousands of employment opportunities, said PM Modi at the Lucknow summit (Image credit: ANINewsUP/Twitter)
    PM Modi with Yogi Adityanath at the UP Investors Summit in Lucknow today (Image credit: ANINewsUP/Twitter)
    Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, also addressed the audience at the Ground Breaking Ceremony. "We are investing over Rs 60 crore in the state," he said. (Image credit: ANINewsUP/Twitter)
    Tags: #Gautam Adani #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #UP Investors Summit
    first published: Jun 3, 2022 12:54 pm
