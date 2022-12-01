In pics | A look at the world’s most expensive cities

Copenhagen, Denmark: The capital of Denmark was adjudged the world’s 10th most expensive city. EIU compared more than 400 individual prices in 172 cities to come up with the list.

Paris, France: The City of Light was ranked the world’s ninth most expensive. Paris was one of the four European cities on the list.

San Francisco, California: At the eighth spot on EIU’s list of the most expensive cities of 2022 is San Francisco – one of three US cities to make the list.

Geneva, Switzerland: Headquarters of Europe’s United Nations and the Red Cross, Geneva is also the world’s seventh most expensive city to live in, according to EIU’s ranking.

Zurich, Switzerland: Another Swiss city made it to EIU’s ranking. Zurich ranked sixth on the list.

Hong Kong: Hong Kong tied with Los Angeles for the fourth spot. The city has constantly ranked among the world’s most expensive in different indices.

Los Angeles, California: Los Angeles, the centre of the American film industry Hollywood, was tied at the fourth spot for the world’s most expensive city.

Tel Aviv, Israel: Last year’s leader, Tel Aviv, dropped down to third place in this year’s EIU ranking.

Singapore: Singapore has been judged the world’s most expensive city eight times in 10 years, so it was unsurprising to see it topping another year.