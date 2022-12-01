English
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrends

    In pics | A look at the world’s most expensive cities

    The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has released its list of the world’s most expensive cities to live in 2022. New York tops the rankings for the first time, tying with frequent leader Singapore. Take a look at the other cities on the list.

    December 01, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST
    Copenhagen
    Copenhagen, Denmark: The capital of Denmark was adjudged the world’s 10th most expensive city. EIU compared more than 400 individual prices in 172 cities to come up with the list.
    Paris, France
    Paris, France: The City of Light was ranked the world’s ninth most expensive. Paris was one of the four European cities on the list.
    San Francisco
    San Francisco, California: At the eighth spot on EIU’s list of the most expensive cities of 2022 is San Francisco – one of three US cities to make the list.
    Geneva Switzerland
    Geneva, Switzerland: Headquarters of Europe’s United Nations and the Red Cross, Geneva is also the world’s seventh most expensive city to live in, according to EIU’s ranking.
    Zurich Switzerland
    Zurich, Switzerland: Another Swiss city made it to EIU’s ranking. Zurich ranked sixth on the list.
    Hong Kong
    Hong Kong: Hong Kong tied with Los Angeles for the fourth spot. The city has constantly ranked among the world’s most expensive in different indices.
    Los Angeles
    Los Angeles, California: Los Angeles, the centre of the American film industry Hollywood, was tied at the fourth spot for the world’s most expensive city.
    Tel Aviv Israel
    Tel Aviv, Israel: Last year’s leader, Tel Aviv, dropped down to third place in this year’s EIU ranking.
    Singapore
    Singapore: Singapore has been judged the world’s most expensive city eight times in 10 years, so it was unsurprising to see it topping another year.
    New york
    New York: This is the first time that New York, USA’s biggest city, has been ranked the world’s most expensive. It was in the sixth spot last year.
    first published: Dec 1, 2022 02:35 pm