    COVID-19 | Tips to make the most out of your face mask

    As Covid cases show and upward trend, it’s time to mask up again. Here are some tips to make the most of your face masks.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 18, 2022 / 04:09 PM IST
    Wash your hands before wearing a mask. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Don’t use the mask with respiratory valves. It won’t help in protecting others and you. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Mask should cover your face from the bridge of the nose to under your chin. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Pick a mask that comes with in-built, bendable metal strips that you can mold at the bridge of your nose. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Cotton masks are more breathable and cause less irritation. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Wash your fabric mask with soap and water. Don’t use detergent and bleach to clean it. (Image: News18 Creative)
    first published: Apr 18, 2022 04:09 pm
