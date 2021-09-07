Chronic Stress | Here's how you can manage long-term stress

Mental distress, exacerbated by the pandemic, has left people feeling anchorless and out of sorts. For some, the darkness might dissipate over time. But for many, it seems like there’s no light at the end of a very dark, very lonely tunnel. But there are ways to lift oneself out of the very depths of what might seem like a bottomless abyss. Here’s how long-term stress can be managed. (Image: News18 Creative)

Stress is a natural mental or physical response of the body to challenges or changes. (Image: News18 Creative)

When the stress lasts for weeks or months, it can impact overall health – physical, mental and emotional – which can make daily functioning a challenge. (Image: News18 Creative)

Chronic stress can cause a variety of problems. (Image: News18 Creative)

Getting enough sleep every night is beneficial for managing stress. (Image: News18 Creative)

Undertake relaxing activities to manage stress. Activities outside one’s comfort zone can help to relax and feel centered. (Image: News18 Creative)

Being physically active can positively affect mood and reduce stress. (Image: News18 Creative)

Here are some of the ways to make things manageable and help in minimizing the stress. (Image: News18 Creative)

Build a circle of friends/family who can offer help and support in managing stress. (Image: News18 Creative)

Cut yourself some slack. Be kind- not just to others, but yourself too. (Image: News18 Creative)