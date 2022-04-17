English
    Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding bash: Selfies with sisters rule this 'purple' party

    Actor Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Sunday shared photos of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding bash held in Mumbai.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 17, 2022 / 02:45 PM IST
    Ranbir Kapoor poses with sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for a selfie. (Image credit: @riddhimakpoorsahniofficial/Instagram)
    Karisma Kapoor poses with cousin Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at the couple's wedding bash held in Mumbai. (Image credit: @therealkarismakapoor/Instagram)
    Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor at the "purple" party held in honour of the newly-married couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, in Mumbai. (Image credit: @riddhimakpoorsahniofficial/Instagram)
    first published: Apr 17, 2022 02:45 pm
