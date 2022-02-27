English
    Inside Tina and Anil Ambani's son Anmol's wedding to Khrisha Shah | Photos

    Former actor Tina Ambani and industrialist Anil Ambani's son Anmol married Khrisha Shah in a grand celebration in Mumbai.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 27, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST
    Anmol Ambani with mother Tina Ambani. (Tina Ambani/Instagram)
    Anmol Ambani praying with his family ahead of his wedding celebrations. (Tina Ambani/Instagram)
    Anmol Ambani's haldi ceremony with mother Tina Ambani. (Tina Ambani/Instagram)
    Anmol Ambani's mehndi ceremony with Khrisha Shah. (Tina Ambani/Instagram)
    Anmol Ambani's with his family during wedding to Khrisha Shah. (Tina Ambani/Instagram)
    Anmol Ambani's mehndi ceremony with Khrisha Shah. (Tina Ambani/Instagram)
