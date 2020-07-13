App
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Kelly Preston: A pictorial tribute to the versatile actress who succumbed to cancer

American actress Kelly Preston and wife of popular actor John Travolta succumbed to breast cancer on July 12. Here's a pictorial tribute to her illustrious career.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Actress Kelly Preston, known for her roles in ‘Twins,’ ‘SpaceCamp,’ ‘Jerry Maguire’ and more, died on July 12, losing her battle against breast cancer for the past two years. Her husband actor John Travolta confirmed the news in an Instagram post. (Image: AP)
1/10

Actress Kelly Preston, known for her roles in ‘Twins,’ ‘SpaceCamp,’ ‘Jerry Maguire’ and more, died on July 12, losing her battle against breast cancer for the past two years. Her husband actor John Travolta confirmed the news in an Instagram post. (Image: AP)

Preston had a lengthy career on film and television and at times appearing in films with her husband. She got her first major movie role in Mischief, 1985. Preston appeared in more than sixty television and film productions. (Image: Instagram)
2/10

Preston had a lengthy career in films and television with appearances alongside her husband in movies. She got her first major movie role in Mischief, 1985. Preston appeared in more than sixty television and film productions. (Image: Instagram)

Preston and Travolta were married at a midnight ceremony in Paris in 1991. The courageous, strong, beautiful Kelly was fighting a quiet battle with breast cancer for two years. Let’s give a pictorial tribute to a marvellous actor and a fighter. Here are some of best Kelly Preston movie roles of her career. (Image: Instagram)
3/10

Preston and Travolta were married at a midnight ceremony in Paris in 1991. The courageous, strong, beautiful Kelly was fighting a quiet battle with breast cancer for two years. Here's a pictorial tribute to the marvellous actor. Check out some of the best roles in Kelly Preston's illustrious movie career. (Image: Instagram)

1985 | Mischief (Image: imdb.com)
4/10

1985 | Mischief (Image: imdb.com)

1986 | Space camp (Image: imdb.com)
5/10

1986 | SpaceCamp (Image: imdb.com)

1988 | Twins (Image: imdb.com)
6/10

1988 | Twins (Image: imdb.com)

1996 | Jerry Maguire (Image: imdb.com)
7/10

1996 | Jerry Maguire (Image: imdb.com)

2004 | Return to Sender (Image: imdb.com)
8/10

2004 | Return to Sender (Image: imdb.com)

2007 | Death Sentence (Image: imdb.com)
9/10

2007 | Death Sentence (Image: imdb.com)

2018 | Gotti (Image: imdb.com)
10/10

2018 | Gotti (Image: imdb.com)

First Published on Jul 13, 2020 05:12 pm

tags #Kelly Preston #Slideshow #World News

