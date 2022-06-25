These powerful protest signs capture anger over US ending abortion rights

An abortion rights demonstrator, dressed in a Handmaid's Tale costume, protests outside the United States Supreme Court, after the court ruled in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision.

Thousands of protestors -- chanting, banging drums and wielding placards --flooded streets across the United States on Saturday and Friday.

"Ban off our bodies" became the rallying cry of women protesting the overturning of Roe v Wade which made abortions legal in the United States.

This sign, written in Hindi and spotted in the United States, began as a derogatory phrase before evolving into a call for abortion rights (Image credit: bulleyah/Twitter)