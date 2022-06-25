English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsCurrent Affairs

    These powerful protest signs capture anger over US ending abortion rights

    Thousands of protestors -- chanting, banging drums and wielding placards --flooded streets across the United States on Saturday and Friday.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 25, 2022 / 06:28 PM IST
    An abortion rights demonstrator, dressed in a Handmaid's Tale costume, protests outside the United States Supreme Court, after the court ruled in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision
    An abortion rights demonstrator, dressed in a Handmaid's Tale costume, protests outside the United States Supreme Court, after the court ruled in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision.
    Thousands of protestors -- chanting, banging drums and wielding placards --flooded streets across the United States on Saturday and Friday.
    Thousands of protestors -- chanting, banging drums and wielding placards --flooded streets across the United States on Saturday and Friday.
    "Ban off our bodies" became the rallying cry of women protesting the overturning of Roe v Wade which made abortions legal in the United States.
    "Ban off our bodies" became the rallying cry of women protesting the overturning of Roe v Wade which made abortions legal in the United States.
    This sign, written in Hindi and spotted in the United States, began as a derogatory phrase before evolving into a call for abortion rights (Image credit: bulleyah/Twitter)
    This sign, written in Hindi and spotted in the United States, began as a derogatory phrase before evolving into a call for abortion rights (Image credit: bulleyah/Twitter)
    People march across the Hawthorne Bridge to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Portland, Oregon.
    People march across the Hawthorne Bridge to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Portland, Oregon.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Abortion rights #Roe v Wade
    first published: Jun 25, 2022 06:28 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.