English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Rishi Sunak: 'Family means everything to me'

    British Prime Ministerial candidate Rishi Sunak was accompanied by wife Akshata Murthy and daughters Krishna and Anoushka on Saturday for a campaign event in Grantham.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 25, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST
    Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murthy
    UK Prime MInisterial candidate Rishi Sunak, with wife Akshata Murthy and their daughters Krishna and Anoushka attended a campaign even together last weekend. (Image credit: @rishisunakmp/Instagram)
    Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murthy
    Sharing a few photos of the family and the campaign event on Instagram, Rishi Sunak wrote, "Family means everything to me." (Image credit: @rishisunakmp/Instagram)
    Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murthy
    This is the first time that Rishi Sunak's wife and daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, Akshata Murthy made an appearance at the campaign rally. (Image credit: @rishisunakmp/Instagram)
    In the presence of his family, Rishi Sunak gave a speech at a tyre store in Grantham, the birthplace of Margaret Thatcher, the Conservative Party's patron saint. (Image credit: @rishisunakmp/Instagram)
    In the presence of his family, Rishi Sunak gave a speech at a tyre store in Grantham, the birthplace of Margaret Thatcher, the Conservative Party's patron saint. (Image credit: @rishisunakmp/Instagram)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Akshata Murthy #British PM #Infosys #Narayana Murthy #Rishi Sunak #Slideshow #UK PM
    first published: Jul 25, 2022 05:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.