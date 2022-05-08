English
    In photos: India’s first semi high-speed train from Delhi to Meerut

    Designed and built to move passengers at 180 kmph, the train is expected to reduce the travel time between Delhi and Meerut by 40 percent.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 08, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST
    The first train set under the semi-high speed Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) for the New Delhi-Meerut corridor was handed over to the authorities on May 7. (Image credit: @Alstom/Twitter)
    The train has been designed and developed in India by the local arm of global mobility services provider Alstom. (Image credit: @Alstom/Twitter)
    Designed and built to move passengers at 180 kmph, these trains are expected to reduce the travel time between Delhi and Meerut by 40 percent, a press release noted. (Image credit: @Alstom/Twitter)
    Designed and built to move passengers at 180 kmph, the train is expected to reduce the travel time between Delhi and Meerut by 40 percent, a press release noted.
    (Image credit: @Alstom/Twitter)
    The train will be used for the 17-km section between Sahibabad and Duhai, which is expected to be opened for commuters next year.
    The train will be used for the 17-km section between Sahibabad and Duhai, which is expected to be opened for commuters next year. (Image credit: @Alstom/Twitter)
    first published: May 8, 2022 10:08 am
