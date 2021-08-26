Xiaomi Smarter Living 2022 Event Highlights | Mi NoteBooks Pro & Ultra, Mi Smart Band 6, Mi TV 5X launched in India

Xiaomi recently concluded its Smarter Living 2022 event in India. The Chinese tech giant unveiled several new products including the Mi NoteBook Pro, Mi NoteBook Ultra, the Mi TV 5X, Mi Smart Band 6, Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition, and Mi 360 Home Security Camera.

Mi NoteBook Pro & Mi NoteBook Ultra | The Mi NoteBook Pro and Mi NoteBook Ultra arrive with the latest 11th Gen processing hardware paired with integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The two new notebooks also come with high-resolution displays and Thunderbolt 4 support. The Mi NoteBook Pro features a starting price of Rs 56,999 in India, while the Mi NoteBook Ultra will set you back Rs 59,999 for the base model. For more details on the new Mi laptops, head on over to the link

Mi TV 5X | The Mi TV 5X arrives in three screen sizes – 43-inch (Rs 31,999), 50-inch (41,999), and 55-inch (Rs 47,999). The TV features a 4K LED panel with a 3840 x 2160p resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HDR10. The new Mi TV 5X comes with Xiaomi’s Proprietary display technology - Vivid Picture Engine 2 with Adaptive Brightness. It boasts a “Billion Colour View”, covering 94 percent of the DCI-P3 standard and a Reality Flow MEMC engine. The TV also features a new generation of PatchWall 4 interface that is based on Android TV 10. The Mi TV 5X packs 40W stereo speakers, although the 43-inch model has 30W speakers, both with Dolby Atmos support. All three TV models will go on sale starting September 7.

Mi Smart Band 6 | The Mi Smart Band 6 opts for a 1.56-inch AMOLED touchscreen with 450 nits of peak brightness and 326 ppi of pixel density. The smart band features 30 sports modes and an array of sensors to track heart rate monitoring and sleep. The Mi Smart Band 6 also comes with SpO2 measurement support, stress monitoring, female health tracking, and a deep breathing guidance function. The band also delivers up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge and features 5 ATM water resistance. The Mi Smart Band 6 is priced at Rs 3,499 in India and will be available on August 30.

Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition | Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition is a fiber optic full Gigabit router with overall bandwidth of 1167 Mbps speed. The router comes with 4 High Gain Omni-directional Antennas and Integrated signal amplifiers that improve transmission performance. It is equipped with a dual-core CPU, Quad thread processor, that allow users to easily connect up to 128 smart homes devices simultaneously. The router comes with dual bands, supporting 300Mbps over the 2.4GHz band and 867Mbps over the 5GHz band. The Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition’s price in India is set at Rs 2,199 and will be available starting September 15.

Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro | The Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro is equipped with a 2K sensor with a six-piece lens that has an f/1.4 aperture. The camera can record videos at 1296p and includes a dual-axis pan-tilt-zoom motor to offer a 360-degree horizontal viewing angle and a 118-degree vertical viewing angle. The camera also features dual microphones for two-way voice calling and a 940mm infrared light sensor. It comes with dual-band Wi-Fi with support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies as well as Bluetooth v4.2. The Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro is priced at Rs 4,499 in India and will go on sale from September 15.