Xiaomi Mi NoteBook Ultra, Mi NoteBook Pro launched with 11th Gen Intel CPUs, Thunderbolt 4

Xiaomi has officially taken the lid off new laptops under its Mi brand. The Mi NoteBook Ultra and Mi NoteBook Pro laptops arrive with the latest 11th Gen Intel processing hardware with Iris Xe graphics, a premium aluminium build, Thunderbolt 4 support, and a backlit keyboard.

Mi NoteBook Pro, Mi NoteBook Ultra Price in India

The Mi NoteBook Pro features a starting price of Rs 56,999 in India, while the Mi NoteBook Ultra will set you back Rs 59,999 for the base Core i5 model and Rs 76,999 for the top-end Core i7 variant. HDFC cardholders can avail a discount of up to Rs 4,500 on both laptops. The Mi NoteBook Pro and Mi NoteBook Ultra will be available across Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon and retail stores starting August 31.

Mi Notebook Pro Specs

The Mi NoteBook Pro is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H or Core i7-11370H processor paired with the integrated Iris Xe Graphics. The notebook is equipped with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and supports up to 512GB NVMe SSD storage. According to Xiaomi, the Mi NoteBook Pro can deliver up to 11 hours of battery life.

The laptop also sports a 14-inch Quad HD+ 2.5K (2560*1600 pixels) display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The display is calibrated to offer accurate colour reproduction with 100 percent coverage of the sRGB colour gamut and comes with TÜV Low Blue light certification and DC dimming. The laptop measures 17.3mm thick and weighs 1.4 kg. It features a robust Aircraft-grade Series 6 Aluminium alloy chassis.

Mi Notebook Ultra Specs

The Mi NoteBook Ultra is also powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H or Core i7-11370H processor paired with the integrated Iris Xe Graphics. The notebook is equipped with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and supports up to 512GB NVMe SSD storage. It packs a large 70Whr battery that the company claims can deliver up to 12 hours of battery life.

Additionally, the 65W USB Type-C charger can take the laptop from 0 to 50 percent battery in just under 45 mins. The Mi NoteBook Ultra sports a 15.6-inch 3.2K (3200*2000 pixels) IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The screen boasts a 90Hz refresh rate with a screen to body ratio of over 89 percent and a pixel density of 242 PPI.

The Mi NoteBook Ultra is milled out of a single block of Series 6 Aluminium, an aircraft-grade metal alloy precisely cut using a CNC machine. The entire body weighs just 1.7 kg and is less than 17.9mm thick, making it sleek and super easy to carry around. It is integrated with a 720p HD camera with a 2D array dual-microphone setup.

Both the Mi NoteBook Ultra and Mi NoteBook Pro run on Windows 10 Home and will be eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11 when available. They also come preloaded with MS Office Home & Student Edition 2019, and Mi SmartShare.