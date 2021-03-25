Vivo X60 Pro first impressions and hands-on review

Vivo X60 Pro launched in India is the company's flagship smartphone offering. The smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 870 SoC and a 120Hz Super AMOLED display. The camera, however, is the USP of the Vivo X60 Pro. How good is the smartphone under Rs 50,000? Is it better than the OnePlus 9? While we work on our Vivo X60 Pro review, here are our first impressions of the device.

As we said earlier, the USP of the Vivo X60 Pro is its camera system. It has a triple-camera system on the back. It comes with a 48MP Sony IMX598 sensor, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 13MP portrait lens. Vivo's betting big on the camera after its partnership with Zeiss. The camera also comes with an improved Gimbal Stabilisation 2.0 and Pixel Shift imaging technology. It missed out on the 8MP periscope lens that is found on the Chinese variant and even on last year's Vivo X50 Pro. More about the camera features in the Vivo X60 Pro review.

The camera app is quite simple and user-friendly. You get the Photo, Video, Night, Portrait modes in the row above the shutter button. There is also a "More" option that includes various modes like Pro, Supermoon, Astro, slow-mo, timelapse, etc. The top row above the viewfinder has the hamburger menu for the camera settings and other features like HDR, AI Scene Optimiser, etc.

The primary camera clicks detailed shots in daylight. You get true-to-life colours, except for some Reds which gets slightly oversaturated at times. The dynamic range is among the best that we have seen on a smartphone's camera. A lot of the credit also goes to the camera's software algorithm. More camera samples in the Vivo X60 Pro review.

The Vivo X60 Pro's lowlight performance is exceptional. This image was shot using the normal "Photo" mode. Typically, you need to switch to the "Night Mode" to get detailed lowlight shots. However, the primary camera with an f/1.48 aperture clicks well-exposed, detailed shots even with the regular mode. It exposes the shadows well without overblowing the highlights. We are currently testing the multiple features that the Vivo X60 Pro comes with and will detail them in the full review.

The front camera houses a 32MP sensor inside the hole-punch cutout. It captures detailed selfies while maintaining the close-to-real skin colour. There were instances, however, where the skin was slightly smoothened out despite disabling the beauty mode. The front camera also clicks excellent portrait mode shots. The bokeh doesn't look artificial and edge detection is accurate.

In terms of design, not much has changed since the Vivo X50 Pro. You get the same minimal frosted glass back design with the Vivo branding on the bottom-left corner. While it is still among the best-looking phones, Vivo could have made some changes to the X60 Pro's rear panel design. We say so because the company has launched several mid-range phones that sport a similar design. Regardless, the device offers a good in-hand feel, courtesy of the curved edges. Furthermore, it does not attract a lot of fingerprint smudges either.

On the front is a 6.56-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display. The display curves along the edges for that bezel-less look. So far, we have not experienced any ghost touch issues due to the curved screen. The display is plenty bright, even in outdoor conditions. It is sharp and offers excellent viewing angles. It is also HDR10+ certified and offers vibrant colours with enhanced contrast for a better viewing experience.

What makes the viewing experience even better is that almost bezel-less design. Apart from the curved sides, the X60 Pro has a very thin top and chin bezel. The top bezel is a mere 1.75mm thin, whereas the bottom bezel is only 2.76mm thick. Vivo x60 Pro offers a 92.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, which is among the highest in its price range.

A bummer though is the presence of a single speaker setup. Although very loud and clear, the single speaker easily gets covered when you are holding the phone horizontally. Plus, there is no 3.5mm headphone jack. Vivo should have included a stereo speaker setup, which is now found in smartphones even under Rs 15,000.

The Vivo X60 Pro display also comes with up to 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth scrolling experience. We did not notice any stutter during our brief time with the device.

You also get an in-display fingerprint scanner, which is among the quickest to detect and unlock the Vivo X60 Pro.

Under the hood, the Vivo X60 Pro comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. In terms of benchmarks, this is a significant upgrade over the X50 Pro's Snapdragon 765G processor. We did not experience any lag while playing games like Call of Duty Mobile. Asphalt 8 also ran smoothly. The device does get marginally warm to the touch but nothing alarming. We will share more details on the overall performance in our Vivo x60 Pro review.

The device comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which is more than enough for day-to-day tasks. RAM management has been excellent on our unit and apps loaded from where we left them upon switching back. There is also a neat Virtual RAM feature that offers an additional 3GB of RAM from the internal storage. This 3GB RAM is used when the system thinks that an app requires more buffer memory. You can choose to disable this feature in the RAM and Storage settings.

The Vivo X60 Pro packs a 4,200 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. With 120Hz enabled all the time, the X60 Pro gave us an average screen time of six hours. The battery life was close to five hours on the day when we played Call of Duty Mobile and also clicked photos and videos.

The Vivo X60 Pro comes with Android 11 out of the box. Unlike the China variant which comes with the refreshed OriginOS 1.0, the India variant of the Vivo X60 Pro boots on Funtouch OS 11. The phone comes pre-loaded with a few third-party apps like Moj, Flipkart, etc. You can choose to uninstall these apps. More on the Funtouch OS 11 features in our Vivo X60 Pro review.