In Pics | Vivo X50 Pro First Impressions

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 01:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Vivo X50 Pro First Impressions

The Vivo X50 Pro looks good, clicks good, performs good, but...

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere
Vivo has launched the X50 Series in India, which comprises of two new smartphones, the X50 and the X50 Pro. We have been playing with the X50 Pro for a few days and before our full review is out, here's our initial impression of the device.
1/10

Vivo has launched the X50 Series in India, which comprises of two new smartphones, the X50 and the X50 Pro. We have been playing with the X50 Pro for a few days and before our full review is out, here's our initial impression of the device.

The X50 Pro, in our opinion, sports one of the best smartphone design by Vivo till date. The rear glass panel has a frosted finish that gives it a premium look and feel. Furthermore, it does not attract a lot of fingerprint smudges either.
2/10

The X50 Pro, in our opinion, sports one of the best smartphone design by Vivo till date. The rear glass panel has a frosted finish that gives it a premium look and feel. Furthermore, it does not attract a lot of fingerprint smudges either.

The display on the Vivo X50 Pro is 6.56-inch tall and has Full HD+ resolution. The display has excellent viewing angles and is quite bright. Furthermore, the AMOLED panel is HDR10+ certified, meaning to offer vibrant colours with enhanced contrast for a better viewing experience.
3/10

The display on the Vivo X50 Pro is 6.56-inch tall and has Full HD+ resolution. The display has excellent viewing angles and is quite bright. Furthermore, the AMOLED panel is HDR10+ certified, meaning to offer vibrant colours with enhanced contrast for a better viewing experience.

What adds to the viewing experience is the slightly curved edges that give a bezel-less look, thus offering an immersive experience while viewing content. The top and chin bezel too are among the thinnest we have seen in any smartphone to date.
4/10

What adds to the viewing experience is the slightly curved edges that give a bezel-less look, thus offering an immersive experience while viewing content. The top and chin bezel too are among the thinnest we have seen in any smartphone to date.

The upper left corner of the display has a tiny punch-hole cutout making room for the 32MP front camera.
5/10

The upper left corner of the display has a tiny punch-hole cutout making room for the 32MP front camera.

The X50 Pro camera setup on the back has four sensors. There is a primary 48MP f/1.6 Sony IMX 598 sensor with gimbal stabilisation, an 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, a 13MP f/2.48 50mm portrait lens and an 8MP 5x periscope lens setup with up to 60x Hybrid zoom. The rear camera hosts a whole lot of features like Super Clear Night Mode, 3D Stabilisation, Extreme Night Vision, Astro Mode, Super moon mode, Motion AF tracking, apart from the usual portrait and night modes. There is also a 48MP mode and a Pro mode on the X50 Pro.
6/10

The X50 Pro camera setup on the back has four sensors. There is a primary 48MP f/1.6 Sony IMX 598 sensor with gimbal stabilisation, an 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, a 13MP f/2.48 50mm portrait lens and an 8MP 5x periscope lens setup with up to 60x Hybrid zoom. The rear camera hosts a whole lot of features like Super Clear Night Mode, 3D Stabilisation, Extreme Night Vision, Astro Mode, Super moon mode, Motion AF tracking, apart from the usual portrait and night modes. There is also a 48MP mode and a Pro mode on the X50 Pro.

While our Vivo X50 Pro review will have multiple sample shots, here is one image shot using the primary camera.
7/10

While our Vivo X50 Pro review will have multiple sample shots, here is one image shot using the primary camera.

Day time shots are pretty good. However, lowlight and Night mode shots are not far behind. The X50 Pro shoots detailed shots even in lowlight, courtesy of its 'Super Clear Night Mode'. Here's an example of the normal mode on the left and the Night Mode shot on the right. More photos coming soon in our full review of Vivo X50 Pro.
8/10

Day time shots are pretty good. However, lowlight and Night mode shots are not far behind. The X50 Pro shoots detailed shots even in lowlight, courtesy of its 'Super Clear Night Mode'. Here's an example of the normal mode on the left and the Night Mode shot on the right. More photos coming soon in our full review of Vivo X50 Pro.

The Vivo X50 Pro possesses a capable performance unit. Under the hood, the X50 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB/ 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. The smartphone also packs a 4,315 mAh battery with a 33W FlashCharge adapter in the box. It runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10 out-of-the-box. So far, our experience with the X50 Pro while performing day-to-day tasks and playing games have been quite good. However, we are yet to test the smartphone's performance during heavy usage.
9/10

The Vivo X50 Pro possesses a capable performance unit. Under the hood, the X50 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB/ 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. The smartphone also packs a 4,315 mAh battery with a 33W FlashCharge adapter in the box. It runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10 out-of-the-box. So far, our experience with the X50 Pro while performing day-to-day tasks and playing games have been quite good. However, we are yet to test the smartphone's performance during heavy usage.

The Vivo X50 Pro has been priced at Rs 49,990 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. While our first impressions of the Vivo X50 Pro have been good, we will have to wait and use the smartphone extensively before giving our verdict. Stay tuned.
10/10

The Vivo X50 Pro has been priced at Rs 49,990 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. While our first impressions of the Vivo X50 Pro have been good, we will have to wait and use the smartphone extensively before giving our verdict. Stay tuned.

First Published on Jul 16, 2020 01:04 pm

tags #smartphones #Vivo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.