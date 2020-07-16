In Pics | Vivo X50 Pro First Impressions

The Vivo X50 Pro possesses a capable performance unit. Under the hood, the X50 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB/ 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. The smartphone also packs a 4,315 mAh battery with a 33W FlashCharge adapter in the box. It runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10 out-of-the-box. So far, our experience with the X50 Pro while performing day-to-day tasks and playing games have been quite good. However, we are yet to test the smartphone's performance during heavy usage.