The Tech Weekender | Top news from the world of technology this week

If you’re wondering whether the Realme GT Neo 3T is a successor to the original GT Neo 3, we can tell you it is not. At its current price, the Realme GT Neo 3T sits in between the Realme GT Neo 3 and Realme 9 Pro+. But, there’s no doubt that the Realme GT Neo 3T is one of the best-performing smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India. The phone also features a best-in-class display, excellent battery life, incredibly fast charging support and a unique design.