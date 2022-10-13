English
    AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs available for purchase in India from Rs 28,308

    AMD’s new Ryzen CPUs are based on AMD's 5nm Zen 4 architecture.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 13, 2022 / 05:06 PM IST

    Little over a month after the global release of AMD’s Ryzen 7000 series of processors, Team Red has now debuted its new CPUs in India. AMD announced the four Ryzen 7000-series processors in its Ryzen 7000 series in India, including the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X.

    The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X is priced at Rs 55,990 in the country, while the Ryzen 9 7900X will set you back Rs 43,990. The Ryzen 7700X and Ryzen 7600X are priced at Rs 31,990 and Rs 23,990, respectively. It is worth noting that the pricing mentioned above doesn’t include taxes. AMD’s new Ryzen 7000 series CPUs are listed on several e-retailers.

    However, we checked pricing on Prime ABGB and MD Computers and they are as follows:
    AMD Ryzen 7000 SeriesPrime ABGBMD Computers
    Ryzen 9 7950XRs 66,068Rs 66,068
    Ryzen 9 7900XRs 51,908Rs 51,908
    Ryzen 7 7700XRs 37,748Rs 37,748
    Ryzen 5 7600XRs 28,308Rs 29,499

    AMD Ryzen 7000 Series 

    AMD’s new Ryzen CPUs are based on AMD's 5nm Zen 4 architecture, and completely do away with DDR4 support for RAM. The new processors will support DDR5-based RAM and PCIe 5.0. The company will support the new AM5 socket till at least 2025. AMD aims to introduce four new architectures for their portfolio over the next several quarters. These will include RDNA for GPUs, Zen 4C for CPUs and a new XDNA SoC.

    The Ryzen 7000 series will be the first to support AMD's AM5 socket motherboards with support for DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0. The company says the new architecture provides a 13% boost in performance over Zen 3. The new CPUs are also 29% faster in single-thread tasks. The flagship Ryzen 9 7950X is a 16-core processor with a base frequency of 4.5 GHz, which can boost to 5.7 GHz. It has an 80MB cache with a TDP of 170W.

    The Ryzen 9 7900X comes with 12-cores and a base frequency of 4.7 GHz, which can turbo up to 5.6 GHz. The CPU has a 76MB cache and a TDP of 170W. The Ryzen 7 7700X with 8-cores and a base frequency of 4.5 GHz, that can boost to 5.4 GHz. It has a 40MB cache with a TDP of 105W. The Ryzen 5 7600X with 6-cores and 38MB cache. It has a base frequency of 4.7 GHz, that can boost to 5.3 GHz.
