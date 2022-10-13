AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs available for purchase in India from Rs 28,308

Little over a month after the global release of AMD’s Ryzen 7000 series of processors, Team Red has now debuted its new CPUs in India. AMD announced the four Ryzen 7000-series processors in its Ryzen 7000 series in India, including the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X.

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X is priced at Rs 55,990 in the country, while the Ryzen 9 7900X will set you back Rs 43,990. The Ryzen 7700X and Ryzen 7600X are priced at Rs 31,990 and Rs 23,990, respectively. It is worth noting that the pricing mentioned above doesn’t include taxes. AMD’s new Ryzen 7000 series CPUs are listed on several e-retailers.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Prime ABGB MD Computers Ryzen 9 7950X Rs 66,068 Rs 66,068 Ryzen 9 7900X Rs 51,908 Rs 51,908 Ryzen 7 7700X Rs 37,748 Rs 37,748 Ryzen 5 7600X Rs 28,308 Rs 29,499

However, we checked pricing on Prime ABGB and MD Computers and they are as follows:

AMD Ryzen 7000 Series

AMD’s new Ryzen CPUs are based on AMD's 5nm Zen 4 architecture, and completely do away with DDR4 support for RAM. The new processors will support DDR5-based RAM and PCIe 5.0. The company will support the new AM5 socket till at least 2025. AMD aims to introduce four new architectures for their portfolio over the next several quarters. These will include RDNA for GPUs, Zen 4C for CPUs and a new XDNA SoC.

The Ryzen 7000 series will be the first to support AMD's AM5 socket motherboards with support for DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0. The company says the new architecture provides a 13% boost in performance over Zen 3. The new CPUs are also 29% faster in single-thread tasks. The flagship Ryzen 9 7950X is a 16-core processor with a base frequency of 4.5 GHz, which can boost to 5.7 GHz. It has an 80MB cache with a TDP of 170W.

The Ryzen 9 7900X comes with 12-cores and a base frequency of 4.7 GHz, which can turbo up to 5.6 GHz. The CPU has a 76MB cache and a TDP of 170W. The Ryzen 7 7700X with 8-cores and a base frequency of 4.5 GHz, that can boost to 5.4 GHz. It has a 40MB cache with a TDP of 105W. The Ryzen 5 7600X with 6-cores and 38MB cache. It has a base frequency of 4.7 GHz, that can boost to 5.3 GHz.