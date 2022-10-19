English
    Apple iPad (2022) launched in India with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch display

    The 10th Gen iPad price in India starts from Rs 44,900 for the Wi-Fi model, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular model will start from Rs 59,900.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 19, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST

    Apple recently announced several new products under the radar with the iPad Pro (2022) taking centre stage. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant also unveiled the 10th Generation iPad alongside the two ‘Pro’ models. The new iPad has undergone a redesign, with narrow bezels, no home button, a USB Type-C port, and a newly positioned front camera.

    Apple iPad (2022) Price in India

    The 10th Gen iPad price in India starts from Rs 44,900 for the Wi-Fi model, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular model will start from Rs 59,900. The new iPad (2022) comes in 64GB and 256GB configurations. It is available in Blue, Pink, Yellow, and Silver colours. Apple also offers Education discounts on all its iPad models.

    Apple iPad (2022) Specifications 

    The iPad (2022) is equipped with a new A14 Bionic chip with a 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. The 10th Gen iPad comes with 64GB or 256GB of storage. The new entry-level iPad also brings support for the 1st Gen Apple Pencil. The iPad (2022) also features a USB Type-C port, a much-awaited move, for faster charging and file transfer.

    The new 10th Gen iPad also sports a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 1640 x 2360 pixels. The screen features 500 nits of brightness and True Tone technology. The Touch ID sensor is now moved to the top button of the new iPad. The new iPad supports Wi-Fi 6 and optional 5G connectivity, although the latter is limited to the Cellular model.

    For optics, the iPad (2022) features a 12 MP ultrawide camera on the front with a 122-degree FoV and Center Stage support. On the back, the 12 MP camera supports 4K video recording. The new iPad will run iPadOS 16. It is available for pre-order in the India today and will begin shipping on October 26.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Apple #Apple iPad #iOS 16 #iPad
    first published: Oct 19, 2022 02:42 pm
