Intel 13th Gen desktop processors launched in India: All you need to know

(Image Courtesy: Intel)

Intel has officially launched its 13th Gen Core processor family in India. Intel’s new line-up includes six new desktop processors with the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900K at the helm. The announcement comes on the heels of AMD’s Ryzen 7000 series event in the country.

The 13th Gen Intel Core CPU pricing in India is yet to be announced, although Team Blue has confirmed that the new processors will be available starting October 21.

Intel’s 13th Gen desktop CPUs are part of the company’s Raptor Lake family and use the 10nm process combined with the company's x86 hybrid architecture. Intel says this has enabled the new processors to have 15 percent better single-threaded performance, and up to 41 percent improved multi-threaded performance.

Intel’s new flagship Core i9-13900K is touted as the world’s fastest desktop processor with 24 cores and 32 threads with a blazing fast clock speed of up to 5.8 GHz. Alongside the 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processors, Intel is launching the new Intel 700 Series chipset with advanced features for increased reliability and performance.

Overall, Intel will release 22 processors in the line-up and they will be compatible with Intel's 600 or the newly announced 700 chipset motherboards. The other processors in the line-up, include the Intel Core i9-13900KF, Core i7-13700K, Core i7-13700KF, Core i5-13600K, and Core i5-13600KF. It is worth noting that the only difference between the ‘K’ and ‘F’ models is that the latter doesn’t include Intel’s UHD Graphics onboard.