English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Diwali Picks
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Netflix Profile Transfer feature is live: Here’s how you use it

    Netflix’s Profile Transfer feature will become available to all subscribers soon. The rollout will begin today, and users will get a notification when the feature is available on their account.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 19, 2022 / 04:49 PM IST

    Netflix recently announced a new ‘Profile Transfer’ tool that allows users to easily transfer their personalized recommendations, viewing history, ‘My List’, saved games, and other settings to a new account.

    Netflix has announced this new feature amid its crackdown on password sharing because of the subscriber loss which Netflix reported earlier this year. However, the feature can also come in use if a user was to move in with someone or finds a new place of residence and wants to transfer their Netflix profile to a new account.

    How does Netflix’s Profile Transfer work:

    • First off, users will be notified by email as soon as the ‘Profile Transfer’ tool becomes available on their account.

    • Then open the Netflix app, enter the profile and hover over the profile icon on the top right corner.

    • Select the ‘Transfer Profile’ option in the dropdown menu, follow the instructions and add your new email address and password.

    Netflix’s Profile Transfer feature will become available to all subscribers soon. The rollout will begin today, and users will get a notification when the feature is available on their account.

    Netflix will also introduce a streaming plan with advertising for roughly $7 per month in November, a move to attract new subscribers after the company lost customers in the first half of the year.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Netflix #Netflix Streaming #streaming apps
    first published: Oct 19, 2022 04:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.