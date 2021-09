The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

Apart from the iPhone series, Apple also launched two tablets and a smartwatch at its latest California Streaming event. The tech giant revealed two new iPads in the form of the iPad and iPad mini. The new iPad mini features a starting price of Rs 46,900, while the new iPad is available for as low as Rs 30,900. The Apple Watch Series 7 was also unveiled at the event with a starting price of $399 (Roughly Rs 29,400).