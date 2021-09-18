MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnology

The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

Apple reveals new iPhone 13 models, Google accused of anti-competitive practises in India, Mi 11T series arrives in Europe, and more.

Carlsen Martin
September 18, 2021 / 06:32 PM IST
Apple had a major week with the launch of the new iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max arrive with a new A15 Bionic chipset as well as new cameras and longer battery life. The iPhone 13 lineup starts from Rs 69,900 in India, going all the way up to Rs 1,79,900. In the event of the launch of the new iPhone 13 models, the price of older iPhone 12 models was reduced in India.
Apart from the iPhone series, Apple also launched two tablets and a smartwatch at its latest California Streaming event. The tech giant revealed two new iPads in the form of the iPad and iPad mini. The new iPad mini features a starting price of Rs 46,900, while the new iPad is available for as low as Rs 30,900. The Apple Watch Series 7 was also unveiled at the event with a starting price of $399 (Roughly Rs 29,400).
A new class-action lawsuit against Apple accuses the Cupertino hardware maker of deceptive marketing and fraudulent business practices over the severe display issues the M1-powered Macbook line has faced since its launch. The lawsuit accuses the company of concealing the defect since the "rigorous testing" Apple claims its products go through should have made it apparent.
While the iPhone 13 series stole the show, Xiaomi also dropped new smartphones in its Mi series in Europe. The Mi 11T, Mi 11T Pro, and Mi 11T Lite 5G NE are the latest additions to Xiaomi 2021 lineup. The Xiaomi Mi 11T features a starting price of EUR 499 (Approx. Rs 43,300), while the Mi 11T Pro starts from EUR 649 (Approx. Rs 56,400). The Mi 11T Lite 5G NE is priced at EUR 349 (Roughly Rs 30,200) for the base model and is coming to India on September 29. The Mi 11T Pro features flagship specs like a Snapdragon 888 chip, a 108 MP triple-camera setup, super-fast charging, and a 120Hz display.
Oppo recently unveiled ColorOS 12, the latest version of its Android 12-based operating system. The new iteration of ColorOS will be coming to both Oppo and OnePlus devices in China. The new version of ColorOS comes with a fresh design and improved privacy security features. It will be coming to Oppo and OnePlus devices in China as early as October 2021.
Google abused the dominant position of its Android operating system in India, using its "huge financial muscle" to illegally hurt competitors, the country's antitrust authority found in a report on its two-year probe seen by Reuters. Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google reduced "the ability and incentive of device manufacturers to develop and sell devices operating on alternative versions of Android," says the June report by the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) investigations unit.
Carlsen Martin
Tags: #Apple #Google #OnePlus #Oppo #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Sep 18, 2021 06:32 pm

