MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Watch India’s Best Managed Companies 2021, Deloitte’s global marquee programme for private companies
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Apple faces a class action lawsuit in the US over M1 Macbook display issues

The lawsuit accuses the iPhone maker of deceptive marketing and fraudulent business practices

Moneycontrol News
September 17, 2021 / 10:29 AM IST
The M1 Macbooks have faced a lot of display issues since launch

The M1 Macbooks have faced a lot of display issues since launch

A new class action lawsuit against Apple accuses the Cupertino hardware maker of deceptive marketing and fraudulent business practices over the severe display issues the M1 powered Macbook line has faced since launch.

The lawsuit accuses the company of concealing the defect, since the "rigorous testing" Apple claims its products go through should have made it apparent.

"Despite this knowledge, [Apple] failed to disclose and actively concealed the Screen Defect from...the public," reads the lawsuit as seen by MacRumours.

"and continued to market and advertise the [laptops] as state-of-the-art premium and durable laptops when in fact normal operation...often results in catastrophic damage, rendering the devices unusable," it added.

The filing also quotes Apple saying, "To ensure durability, we assessed the 13-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ in our Reliability Testing Lab, using rigorous testing methods that simulate customers' experiences."

Close

Related stories

It also calls into question Apple's customer support which has quoted prices as high as $615 for a replacement display. Apple has refused to repair the display under warranty and cited accidental breakage by the user.

Since it's a widespread issue, it has to be a manufacturing defect and not user error. The suit also goes on to state that the replacement displays would also be theoretically faulty, putting customers in a never-ending loop of problems.

Apple has 30 days starting from August 30 to address the customers and the screen defect. If the days elapse without Apple taking any action, the suit will move forward and seek damages from the company.

The lawsuit has been filed in the US District Court in California by law firm Migliaccio and Rathod.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apple #M1 Macbook
first published: Sep 17, 2021 10:29 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.