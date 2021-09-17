Apple faces a class action lawsuit in the US over M1 Macbook display issues

The M1 Macbooks have faced a lot of display issues since launch

A new class action lawsuit against Apple accuses the Cupertino hardware maker of deceptive marketing and fraudulent business practices over the severe display issues the M1 powered Macbook line has faced since launch.

The lawsuit accuses the company of concealing the defect, since the "rigorous testing" Apple claims its products go through should have made it apparent.

"Despite this knowledge, [Apple] failed to disclose and actively concealed the Screen Defect from...the public," reads the lawsuit as seen by MacRumours.

"and continued to market and advertise the [laptops] as state-of-the-art premium and durable laptops when in fact normal operation...often results in catastrophic damage, rendering the devices unusable," it added.

The filing also quotes Apple saying, "To ensure durability, we assessed the 13-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ in our Reliability Testing Lab, using rigorous testing methods that simulate customers' experiences."

It also calls into question Apple's customer support which has quoted prices as high as $615 for a replacement display. Apple has refused to repair the display under warranty and cited accidental breakage by the user.

Since it's a widespread issue, it has to be a manufacturing defect and not user error. The suit also goes on to state that the replacement displays would also be theoretically faulty, putting customers in a never-ending loop of problems.

Apple has 30 days starting from August 30 to address the customers and the screen defect. If the days elapse without Apple taking any action, the suit will move forward and seek damages from the company.

The lawsuit has been filed in the US District Court in California by law firm Migliaccio and Rathod.