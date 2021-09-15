MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Apple Watch Series 7 launched with a more durable body and bigger display alongside iPhone 13 series

The Apple Watch Series 7 GPS-only is priced at $399 (Roughly Rs 29,400) in the US. The Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular model will set you back $499 (Roughly Rs 36,800).

Moneycontrol News
September 15, 2021 / 08:35 AM IST

Apple recently concluded its iPhone 13 event, bringing four new iPhone models – iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini. We also saw the launch of two new iPads, but our focus is set on the newly launched Apple Watch Series 7.

Apple Watch Series 7 Price 

The Apple Watch Series 7 GPS-only is priced at $399 (Roughly Rs 29,400) in the US. The Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular model will set you back $499 (Roughly Rs 36,800). It will be available in five brand new aluminum case colour options including Midnight, Starlight, Green, a New Blue and (PRODUCT)RED.

The Apple Watch 7 series will be available in the US later this fall. However, details about pricing and availability are yet to be announced in India. The Watch 7 series will also be available in three stainless steel models and a titanium variant.

Apple Watch Series 7 Specs and Features

The Apple Watch 7 series has a larger display in the same body. Apple has reduced the bezels to 1.7mm thin, which is 40 percent smaller than the Watch Series 6. This has allowed the display to grow by 20 percent. The Apple Watch 7 comes in 41mm and 45mm case options.

The Watch 7 series retains the always-on Retina display. Apple also claims that the display offers up to 70 percent brighter results indoors than its predecessor. Apple also claims that display will offer more space for text, while WatchOS will be able to leverage it to get bigger buttons.

The Apple Watch 7 series brings blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking and heart rate tracking via an electrical heart rate sensor. The watch can also detect atrial fibrillation (AFib) and can provide an ECG report. The Watch Series 7 runs on watchOS 8 out-of-the-box.

The Apple Watch Series 7 deliver 18 hours of battery life but chargers over USB Type-C port, offering 33 percent faster charging than the previous generation. The Apple Watch Series 7 is made with 100 percent recycled aluminium. It also features a more durable glass that Apple claims is crack resistant, while an IP6X dust-protection rating is added to the WR50 water resistance.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apple #Apple Watch
first published: Sep 15, 2021 08:35 am

