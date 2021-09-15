A look at the iPad line-up in 2021

Apple's redesigned iPad mini (6th Generation) features the A15 bionic chip, an upgraded 12-megapixel front facing camera with CenterStage support, Apple Pencil 2nd Generation support and a complete design refresh that makes this a compact powerhouse. In fact, it's the second fastest iPad on the line-up. The mini comes in four colours - Space Grey, Pink, Purple and Starlight - and is available starting at Rs 46,900 for the 64GB WiFi model and Rs 60,900 for the 64GB WiFi + Cellular model. The 256GB WiFi variant costs Rs 60,900 and the WiFi + Cellular variant is priced at Rs 74,900.

Up next is the entry level iPad. The 9th Generation iPad has now been updated with an A13 Bionic chip while retaining the 10-inch Liquid Retina display. The new 12-megapixel Ultra Wide camera on the front has Centre Stage support. You can choose between two colours for the new iPad - Space Grey and Silver - for a starting price of Rs 30,900 for 64GB WiFi model and Rs 42,900 for the WiFI + Cellular model. The 256GB WiFi variant costs Rs 44,900 and the WiFi + Cellular version will set you back Rs 56,900.

The old reliable stalwart. The iPad Air 4th Generation has an A14 Bionic Chip, a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, support for a wide variety of accessories and gives you a choice between five colours - Space Grey, Silver, Green, Rose Gold and Sky Blue. The 64GB WiFi model will cost Rs 54,900 and the WiFi + Cellular model is priced at Rs 66,900. The 256GB WiFi variant is for Rs 68,900 and the WiFi + Cellular variant will set you back Rs 80,900.