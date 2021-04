Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra India price has been tipped. The flagship Xiaomi smartphone is confirmed to launch in India on April 23. According to Gadgets360, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in India will be above Rs 70,000. If true, it will be the most expensive smartphone from Xiaomi in India since its arrival in 2014. It also means that the device will be more expensive than the OnePlus 9 Pro and the Vivo X60 Pro+, which are priced at Rs 69,990. More details here