Apple to host WWDC21 in an all-online format on June 7

As always, WWDC21 will be free for all developers and will offer insight into the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS.

Moneycontrol News
March 30, 2021 / 07:22 PM IST

Apple has announced the date for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The conference will be held in all-online format starting on June 7 and will continue till June 11. Like every year, WWDC21 will be free for all developers and will offer insight into the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS.

“We love bringing our developers together each year at WWDC to learn about our latest technologies and to connect them with Apple engineers,” said Apple's Susan Prescott. “We are working to make WWDC21 our biggest and best yet, and are excited to offer Apple developers new tools to support them as they create apps that change the way we live, work, and play.”

As per the post on Apple's newsroom, "This year’s conference will include announcements from the keynote and State of the Union stages, online sessions, 1:1 labs offering technical guidance, and new ways for developers to interact with Apple engineers and designers to learn about the latest frameworks and technologies."

Apple will also host this iteration's Swift Student Challenge, the goal of which is to create an interactive scene that can be experienced in three minutes. Winners will receive exclusive WWDC21 outerwear and a pin set.

Apple also said that it will share further information closer to the event.
first published: Mar 30, 2021 07:22 pm

