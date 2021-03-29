Sony PS5 restocking in India is reportedly scheduled for the first week of April

Sony is yet to confirm the next sale for the PlayStation 5, although one Indian retailer may have let the cat out of the bag. Prepaidgamercard, a Bengaluru-based store recently confirmed that Sony will restock the PS5 in India on April 2.

IGN India reported that one of its readers confirmed the restocking date, while other readers also claim that “local Sony Centers are preparing for a first week of April PS5 restock.” It is worth noting that Sony hasn’t confirmed the official restocking date of the PS5 in India, so we’d recommend taking these rumours with a pinch of salt.

The stock shortage has plagued the PlayStation 5 ever since its launch in the country back in January. However, the shortage ties into a bigger global chip scarcity, which has also affected the next-gen Xbox Series X consoles as well as the latest Nvidia RTX 30 series and AMD Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.

PlayStation 5 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU, 10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs at 2.23 GHz AMD RDNA 2, 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 Compute Units (2.23GHz) 16GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 448GB/s 448GB/s 825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD 825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD Optical Disc Drive No Optical Disc Drive 4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS 4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS Rs 49,990 Rs 39,990

Apart from the restocking of the PlayStation 5, there’s no official information about the availability of the PS5 Digital Edition in the country. To recall, the PS5 Digital Edition launched alongside the PS5 and is similar in every way to standard PS5, but loses out on the optical drive.