English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Sony PS5 restocking in India is reportedly scheduled for the first week of April

Prepaidgamercard, a Bengaluru-based store recently confirmed that Sony will restock the PS5 in India on April 2.

Moneycontrol News
March 29, 2021 / 01:15 PM IST

Sony is yet to confirm the next sale for the PlayStation 5, although one Indian retailer may have let the cat out of the bag. Prepaidgamercard, a Bengaluru-based store recently confirmed that Sony will restock the PS5 in India on April 2.

IGN India reported that one of its readers confirmed the restocking date, while other readers also claim that “local Sony Centers are preparing for a first week of April PS5 restock.” It is worth noting that Sony hasn’t confirmed the official restocking date of the PS5 in India, so we’d recommend taking these rumours with a pinch of salt.

The stock shortage has plagued the PlayStation 5 ever since its launch in the country back in January. However, the shortage ties into a bigger global chip scarcity, which has also affected the next-gen Xbox Series X consoles as well as the latest Nvidia RTX 30 series and AMD Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.

Apart from the restocking of the PlayStation 5, there’s no official information about the availability of the PS5 Digital Edition in the country. To recall, the PS5 Digital Edition launched alongside the PS5 and is similar in every way to standard PS5, but loses out on the optical drive.
PlayStation 5 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHzCustom 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz
Custom RDNA 2 GPU, 10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs at 2.23 GHzAMD RDNA 2, 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 Compute Units (2.23GHz)
16GB GDDR616GB GDDR6
448GB/s448GB/s
825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Optical Disc DriveNo Optical Disc Drive
4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS
Rs 49,990Rs 39,990
 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #gaming #PlayStation #Sony
first published: Mar 29, 2021 01:15 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.