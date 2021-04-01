OnePlus 9 Pro 5G goes on sale starting today in India: Check price, specifications

OnePlus 9 Pro sale starts on April 1 in India. The flagship OnePlus smartphone was launched on March 23 and went on sale early on Amazon on March 31. Customers who wish to buy the premium smartphone via other channels can purchase it starting today. The OnePlus 9 Pro price in India starts at Rs 64,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage option.

OnePlus 9 Pro sale in India

OnePlus 9 Pro will be available for purchase via Amazon India, the OnePlus India website, and offline stores.

OnePlus 9 Pro price in India

The OnePlus 9 Pro India price is set at Rs 64,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage option. There is a 12GB + 256GB storage option priced at Rs 69,999.

The smartphone comes in Morning Mist, Pine Green and Stellar colour options.

Also read: OnePlus 9 First Impressions

OnePlus 9 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 9 Pro features a 6.7-inch WQHD+ Super AMOLED display. The curved LTPO panel comes with a Smart 120Hz refresh rate. This means that the display refresh rate switches between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on the task on the screen. The 9 Pro comes with a 10-bit display and HDR10+ certification with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio.

The screen has a hole-punch cutout for the 16MP front camera. On the back is a 48MP Sony IMX789 f/1.8 sensor. OnePlus has partnered with Hasselblad for the OnePlus 9 series camera. The quad-camera setup also comes with a 50MP Sony IMX766 ultrawide f/2.2 sensor. It also comes with an 8MP telephoto camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP monochrome camera.

The OnePlus 9 Pro features the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/ 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It packs a 65W fast charger in the box for the 4,500 mAh battery. The 9 Pro also supports Warp Charge 50 Wireless.

It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock. The phone runs on Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11 out of the box. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, USB Type-C, etc.