Instagram Reels Remix lets you create TikTok Duets: Here is how

The Remix feature on Instagram is quite similar to TikTok Duets.

Moneycontrol News
April 02, 2021 / 11:43 AM IST
Instagram Reels Remix feature is similar to the now-banned TikTok Duets

Instagram has launched Remix for Reels. The new feature lets users “remix” an original Reel by recording or adding their reaction clip on the side. In case you find this familiar, the Instagram Reels Remix feature is similar to the now-banned TikTok Duets.

How to create Instagram Reels Remix

To remix an existing Instagram Reel, 

  • Click on the three dots on the top-right corner of the Reel you want to remix

  • Tap on Remix this Reel. 

  • The screen will split into the original reel and your new one -- start recording your Remix. Your recording will be side-by-side to the original reel. 

  • Once recorded, you can control the volume for the original audio, your recorded audio, and add a voiceover. To edit volume controls tap the slider icon up top, to add a voiceover tap the microphone icon up top

  • You can also add filters or edit the Reel as per your liking before hitting the Upload button.


Keep in mind that only newly-uploaded Reels will have Remix enabled. If you want to allow other users to remix your Instagram Reel, you need to tap on the three dots on the top-right corner and tap on “Enable Remixing”.

If someone has remixed your Reel, you will be notified in the Instagram Activity tab.
TAGS: #Instagram
first published: Apr 2, 2021 11:43 am

