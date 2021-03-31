Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display

Samsung has dropped the Galaxy S20 FE 5G in India. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G first arrived in the US last September alongside its 4G counterpart. However, only the Galaxy S20 FE (Review) made it to Indian shores a month later. Now, Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy S20 FE 5G in India with a Snapdragon 865 SoC and a 120Hz display.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Price in India

The Galaxy S20 FE is priced at Rs 55,999 in India for the sole 8GB/128GB configuration. However, the South Korean tech giant will be offering the phone for an introductory price of Rs 47,999 through an instant cashback offer.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will be available in three colour options – Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, and Cloud Navy. The device will be available for purchase on Samsung India online store, Amazon, and official offline stores starting today.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Specs

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC, unlike its 4G counterpart which uses an Exynos 990 SoC in India. The chip is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (Expandable up to 1TB via microSD card). The handset runs on Android 11 with Samsung's One UI 3.0 on top.

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a pixel density of 407ppi. The panel also features a 120Hz refresh rate with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Additionally, the phone’s 32 MP selfie camera also features auto-focus. On the back, the S20 FE 5G opts for a triple-camera setup, with a 12 MP, f/1.8 primary sensor, a 12 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide snapper, and an 8 MP telephoto unit with an f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging and wireless charging support. Moreover, Samsung's Wireless PowerShare allows the phone to charge supported devices. It also comes with IP68 water resistance and an in-display fingerprint reader. Other connectivity options include 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, etc.