Free Google Meet calls to continue until June as people work from home

Google’s popular video-conferencing service, Google Meet, was made free for all users during the pandemic. The company wanted users to take benefit of its service while trying to get a share of Zoom’s growing popularity. Google Meet free calls will continue until June, the company has announced.

Google initially made Google Meet free until September 30, 2020. However, looking at the increasing number of coronavirus cases across the world and more-and-more people working from home, the free video-calling service was extended till March.

The video-conferencing app, like many of its competitors, has seen a surge in users over the past few months as more and more people across the world are working remotely due to COVID-19. Google has now, yet again, extended the date for free Google Meet calls. The company has announced that the Google Meet calls will be free till June.

Google Meet users can continue to make free calls for up to 24 hours, unlike the previous 60 minutes cap that was set before the pandemic. You can also host a room and add up to a total of 100 participants during a meeting. To add more users, you need to purchase the Google Workspace subscription plans which lets you add up to 250 participants.