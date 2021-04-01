Samsung Galaxy F12 India launch set for April 5; Galaxy F02s to tag along

Samsung Galaxy F02s launch in India is set for April 5. The company has also confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy F12 launch in India will be hosted alongside. Both Samsung Galaxy F-series smartphones will be available for purchase via Flipkart after the launch. The Flipkart listing reveals some of the key Samsung Galaxy F02s and Samsung Galaxy F12 specifications.

Samsung Galaxy F12 specifications

The Galaxy F12 looks like a rebadged version of the Galaxy M12 with some minor changes. The phone is confirmed to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The Infinity-V display will have a waterdrop-style notch on the top for the front camera. It will also come with a 90Hz refresh rate display.

The other specifications confirmed by Samsung via the Flipkart microsite is the Galaxy F12 camera setup. The smartphone will come with a True 48MP Samsung ISOCELL GM2 sensor. If it is indeed a rebranded Galaxy M12, then the smartphone’s quad-camera setup will have a 5MP ultrawide, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies, the phone will have an 8MP front camera.

Under the hood, we can expect it to come with an 8nm Samsung Exynos 850 SoC and a 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The phone could come with 4GB/ 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal memory.

Samsung Galaxy F02s specifications

The Flipkart listing reveals some of the key Samsung Galaxy F02s specifications. These include a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It will come with a waterdrop notch on top. On the back is a triple-camera setup inside a rectangular camera module. The device will have a 13MP primary camera sensor.

Under the hood, the phone will have a Snapdragon 450 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz. The phone will pack a 5000 mAh battery under the hood.