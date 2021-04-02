Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in India to be higher than OnePlus 9 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro+, Apple iPhone 12 mini

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDRR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra India price has been tipped. The flagship Xiaomi smartphone is confirmed to launch in India on April 23. Xiaomi is likely to unveil the Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11X at the Mi 11 Ultra launch event in India. Ahead of the launch, a report states that the Ultra model will be priced higher than the OnePlus 9 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro Plus.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in India

According to Gadgets360, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in India will be above Rs 70,000. If true, it will be the most expensive smartphone from Xiaomi in India since its arrival in 2014. It also means that the device will be more expensive than the OnePlus 9 Pro and the Vivo X60 Pro+, which are priced at Rs 69,990. Other smartphones in the range include the Apple iPhone 12 mini (Review), Apple iPhone 12 (Review), and the Samsung Galaxy S21+ (Review).

The high price is likely to be due to Xiaomi importing the Mi 11 Ultra from China instead of making it in India. Importing the smartphone will attract custom duty and other taxes, adding to its selling price.

Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 Ultra in China for CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 66,450) for the base 8GB/256GB configuration. Additionally, the higher end 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB models will set you back CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs 71,950) and CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs 77,500), respectively. It is available in a Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour options.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra specifications

The Xiaomi Mi Ultra packs some top-of-the-line specifications. It features a 6.81-inch 2K+ E4 AMOLED panel with Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate as well as HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. The display has an A+ rating by DisplayMate. The phone also features stereo speakers with audio by Harman Kardon.

It comes with a 1.1-inch OLED display on the back. It comes with Always-On support and can be used to click selfies or check notifications. The rear panel houses a triple-camera setup. The device sports a triple-camera setup on the back. It has a 50 MP Samsung ISOCELL GN2 f/1.95 sensor, which Xiaomi claims is five times larger than the iPhone 12 Pro.

The other two sensors include a 48MP f/2.4 Sony IMX586 ultrawide camera with a 123-degree FoV and a 48MP Sony IMX586 f/4.1 telephoto lens with up to 120x digital zoom. This is more than Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Review), which comes with 100x digital zoom. For selfies, the device has a 20MP front camera.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDRR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The Ultra model packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W wired and wireless fast-charging support. Xiaomi claims that the phone can be fully charged up in around 36 minutes both wirelessly and with the cable. Moreover, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro also gets an IP68 rating.