The best smartphones to consider under Rs 15,000

Realme Narzo 10 – Rs 11,999 – Available in three gorgeous colours – Blue, Green and White, the Narzo 10 scores high on looks with its unique matte design. Powered by a Mediatek Helio G80 processor, the Narzo 10 comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage making it great for general usage as well as gaming. It has a massive 5,000mAh battery that would last up to two days for most users besides gamers. It also supports 18W fast charge, and an 18W charger is included in the price. The Narzo 10 comes with a 48MP quad-camera system on the rear, which consists of a wide-angle camera, a portrait lens and a macro lens while the front has a 16MP shooter with f2.0 aperture for excellent bokeh effect in selfies. You get a massive 6.5-inch screen with a mini-drop notch, dual SIM slot, dedicated expandable storage, and it runs RealmeUI based on Android 10.