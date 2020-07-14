App
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The best smartphones to consider under Rs 15,000

It is a cut-throat competition among smartphones under Rs 15,000 and it is equally tough to choose from multiple options. Read on to decide from the best five we've picked for you:

Karan Bajaj
Are you on the lookout for a new smartphone but stuck with a restricted mid-range budget? The good news is that you have a plethora of options to choose from. However, it is not easy to zero-in on one device when you have multiple options available. Karan Bajaj helps you narrow down your selection by listing the best options in this price bracket. (Photo by Gian Cescon on Unsplash)
1/6

Are you on the lookout for a new smartphone but stuck with a restricted mid-range budget? The good news is that you have a plethora of options to choose from. However, it is not easy to zero-in on one device when you have multiple options available. Karan Bajaj helps you narrow down your selection by listing the best options in this price bracket. (Photo by Gian Cescon on Unsplash)

Realme Narzo 10 – Rs 11,999 – Available in three gorgeous colours – Blue, Green and White, the Narzo 10 scores high on looks with its unique matte design. Powered by a Mediatek Helio G80 processor, the Narzo 10 comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage making it great for general usage as well as gaming. It has a massive 5,000mAh battery that would last up to two days for most users besides gamers. It also supports 18W fast charge, and an 18W charger is included in the price. The Narzo 10 comes with a 48MP quad-camera system on the rear, which consists of a wide-angle camera, a portrait lens and a macro lens while the front has a 16MP shooter with f2.0 aperture for excellent bokeh effect in selfies. You get a massive 6.5-inch screen with a mini-drop notch, dual SIM slot, dedicated expandable storage, and it runs RealmeUI based on Android 10.
2/6

Realme Narzo 10 – Rs 11,999 – Available in three gorgeous colours – Blue, Green and White, the Narzo 10 scores high on looks with its unique matte design. Powered by a Mediatek Helio G80 processor, the Narzo 10 comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage making it great for general usage as well as gaming. It has a massive 5,000mAh battery that would last up to two days for most users besides gamers. It also supports 18W fast charge, and an 18W charger is included in the price. The Narzo 10 comes with a 48MP quad-camera system on the rear, which consists of a wide-angle camera, a portrait lens and a macro lens while the front has a 16MP shooter with f2.0 aperture for excellent bokeh effect in selfies. You get a massive 6.5-inch screen with a mini-drop notch, dual SIM slot, dedicated expandable storage, and it runs RealmeUI based on Android 10.

Moto G8 Plus – Rs 13,999 – If you are one of those who prefer a pure stock Android experience, then your best option in this price range is the Moto G8 Plus. Keep in mind that you are sacrificing on the latest hardware and features for the choice of software because you get a Snapdragon 665 processor on this device. While most basic users will not find much difference in performance, gamers would notice the difference in performance for the current generation games. Other hardware specifications include 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 4,000mAh battery with fast charge support. It has a 48MP triple camera setup on the rear, which includes laser autofocus and an ultra-wide action camera with enhanced video stabilization. You get a 6.3-inch screen, stereo speakers and a 25MP selfie camera.
3/6

Moto G8 Plus – Rs 13,999 – If you are one of those who prefer a pure stock Android experience, then your best option in this price range is the Moto G8 Plus. Keep in mind that you are sacrificing on the latest hardware and features for the choice of software because you get a Snapdragon 665 processor on this device. While most basic users will not find much difference in performance, gamers would notice the difference in performance for the current generation games. Other hardware specifications include 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 4,000mAh battery with fast charge support. It has a 48MP triple camera setup on the rear, which includes laser autofocus and an ultra-wide action camera with enhanced video stabilization. You get a 6.3-inch screen, stereo speakers and a 25MP selfie camera.

Poco M2 Pro – Rs 13,999 – Now that Poco is a standalone brand; it has launched multiple devices in a short span of time. The M2 Pro is recommended over the Redmi Note 9 Pro because it offers faster-charging support, and its UI has less bloatware. The 33W fast charge gives you a 50% charge in less than 30 minutes. You get a massive 6.67-inch display with a 16MP in-screen selfie camera for a premium appearance and experience. Inside is a Snapdragon 720G processor, which ensures that gamers get smooth performance along with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a large 5,000mAh battery. For cameras, it has a 48MP rear quad camera setup with a pro-colour mode that delivers superior results. Poco has opted to go for a side-mounted fingerprint scanner instead of an in-display one on the M2 Pro and has also included Z-shocker haptics for best in class tactile feedback.
4/6

Poco M2 Pro – Rs 13,999 – Now that Poco is a standalone brand; it has launched multiple devices in a short span of time. The M2 Pro is recommended over the Redmi Note 9 Pro because it offers faster-charging support, and its UI has less bloatware. The 33W fast charge gives you a 50% charge in less than 30 minutes. You get a massive 6.67-inch display with a 16MP in-screen selfie camera for a premium appearance and experience. Inside is a Snapdragon 720G processor, which ensures that gamers get smooth performance along with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a large 5,000mAh battery. For cameras, it has a 48MP rear quad camera setup with a pro-colour mode that delivers superior results. Poco has opted to go for a side-mounted fingerprint scanner instead of an in-display one on the M2 Pro and has also included Z-shocker haptics for best in class tactile feedback.

Samsung Galaxy M21 – Rs 14,499 – Samsung’s recent offering in its M series comes with a monster 6,000mAh battery that can deliver up to 26 hours of video playback on a single charge. Even with the big battery, the phone is 8.9mm slim and weighs 188 grams. Moreover, this is one of the few phones to offer a 6.4-inch super AMOLED display in this price segment. Hardware specifications include octa-core Exynos 9611 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. For camera lovers, the M21 has a 48MP triple camera setup on the rear with a super steady video and a 20MP front selfie shooter.  Other features include a rear fingerprint scanner, 15W Type-C fast charging, dual SIM, dedicated microSD slot for expansion and Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10.
5/6

Samsung Galaxy M21 – Rs 14,499 – Samsung’s recent offering in its M series comes with a monster 6,000mAh battery that can deliver up to 26 hours of video playback on a single charge. Even with the big battery, the phone is 8.9mm slim and weighs 188 grams. Moreover, this is one of the few phones to offer a 6.4-inch super AMOLED display in this price segment. Hardware specifications include octa-core Exynos 9611 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. For camera lovers, the M21 has a 48MP triple camera setup on the rear with a super steady video and a 20MP front selfie shooter.  Other features include a rear fingerprint scanner, 15W Type-C fast charging, dual SIM, dedicated microSD slot for expansion and Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10.

Realme 6 – Rs 14,999 – This is the only phone in this price segment that offers a 90Hz refresh rate display, which delivers a smooth viewing experience for the user. It has a 6.5-inch screen with a 16MP in-display selfie camera along with a physical fingerprint scanner on the side. Powered by gaming focussed Helio G90T processor, the Realme 6 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with a dedicated slot for storage expansion. You get a 4,300mAh battery with a 30W fast charge support. In terms of cameras, it boasts of a great 64GB quad-camera setup that has ultra image stabilization for video recording. It also has dual SIM slot, dedicated microSD slot, and runs Realme UI based on Android 10.
6/6

Realme 6 – Rs 14,999 – This is the only phone in this price segment that offers a 90Hz refresh rate display, which delivers a smooth viewing experience for the user. It has a 6.5-inch screen with a 16MP in-display selfie camera along with a physical fingerprint scanner on the side. Powered by gaming focussed Helio G90T processor, the Realme 6 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with a dedicated slot for storage expansion. You get a 4,300mAh battery with a 30W fast charge support. In terms of cameras, it boasts of a great 64GB quad-camera setup that has ultra image stabilization for video recording. It also has dual SIM slot, dedicated microSD slot, and runs Realme UI based on Android 10.

First Published on Jul 14, 2020 12:42 pm

tags #gadgets #India #Realme #Samsung #Slideshow #smartphones #Technology

