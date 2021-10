The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

Apple's newest line of iPad is all set to go on sale in India from October 1. A lot of users and reviewers who have managed to get their hands on the new iPad mini, have reported "Jelly Scrolling" issues with the new screen. In a statement shared with Ars Technica, Apple told the publication that since LCD screens refresh line by line, there is a small delay between the top and bottom half of the screen. This is the root cause of uneven scrolling issues. For more details, click here.