MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnology

The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale deals, Amazon Great Indian Festival offers, new smartphone launches and more.

Moneycontrol News
October 02, 2021 / 01:31 PM IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will go live on October 3. However, Amazon Prime and Flipkart Plus members can take advantage of the deals and offers a day ahead of the regular sale. To check the best Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival offers, click here .
Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will go live on October 3. However, Amazon Prime and Flipkart Plus members can take advantage of the deals and offers a day ahead of the regular sale. To check the best Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival offers, click here.
Shortage of semiconductors rocked the production plans of carmakers resulting in a 37 percent drop in September volumes of nine companies that control 95 percent of the country’s passenger vehicle market. The industry saw domestic sales of 167,871 units in September by these nine companies as compared to 265,702 units sold in the same month last year. Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest carmaker, recorded a 57 percent drop in domestic wholesale passenger vehicle volumes in September to 63,111 as against 147,912 units sold in the same month last year.
Shortage of semiconductors rocked the production plans of carmakers resulting in a 37 percent drop in September volumes of nine companies that control 95 percent of the country’s passenger vehicle market. The industry saw domestic sales of 167,871 units in September by these nine companies as compared to 265,702 units sold in the same month last year. Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest carmaker, recorded a 57 percent drop in domestic wholesale passenger vehicle volumes in September to 63,111 as against 147,912 units sold in the same month last year.
Apple iPhone 13 price in India starts at Rs 79,900. The new iPhone comes with the same price tag as last year’s iPhone 12 but doubles up for the storage to 128GB. With the launch of the new iPhone, Apple has also reduced the price of iPhone 12 in India. To make the deal sweeter, the United States-based technology giant is also offering free AirPods this festive season.
Apple iPhone 13 price in India starts at Rs 79,900. The new iPhone comes with the same price tag as last year’s iPhone 12 but doubles up for the storage to 128GB. With the launch of the new iPhone, Apple has also reduced the price of the iPhone 12 in India. To make the deal sweeter, the United States-based technology giant is also offering free AirPods this festive season. For more details, click here.
WhatsApp on Thursday unveiled the ₹ symbol in its chat composer to make sending payments using the app easier for users in India. It has also announced that the camera icon in the composer can now scan any QR code to enable paying at more than 20 million stores in India.
WhatsApp on Thursday unveiled the ₹ symbol in its chat composer to make sending payments using the app easier for users in India. It also announced that the camera icon in the composer can now scan any QR code to enable paying at more than 20 million stores in India. For more details, click here.
Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal published a damning report that claimed Facebook knew the impact Instagram had on teens. The report cited studies conducted by the social media giant over three years, that showed how Instagram affected the mental well being of its young user base. Teenage girls were reported to be among the most vulnerable.
Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal published a damning report that claimed Facebook knew the impact Instagram had on teens. The report cited studies conducted by the social media giant over three years, that showed how Instagram affected the mental well-being of its young user base. Teenage girls were reported to be among the most vulnerable. For more details, click here.
Vivo just dropped the X70 series in India. The Chinese smartphone maker revealed two phones in the X70 series including the Vivo X70 Pro and X70 Pro+. Unfortunately, Vivo dropped the vanilla X70 from its lineup in India.
Vivo just dropped the X70 series in India. The Chinese smartphone maker revealed two phones in the X70 series including the Vivo X70 Pro and X70 Pro+. Unfortunately, Vivo dropped the vanilla X70 from its lineup in India. To check the price and specs, click here.
Apple's newest line of iPad is all set to go on sale in India from October 1. A lot of users and reviewers who have managed to get their hands on the new iPad mini, have reported
Apple's newest line of iPad is all set to go on sale in India from October 1. A lot of users and reviewers who have managed to get their hands on the new iPad mini, have reported "Jelly Scrolling" issues with the new screen. In a statement shared with Ars Technica, Apple told the publication that since LCD screens refresh line by line, there is a small delay between the top and bottom half of the screen. This is the root cause of uneven scrolling issues. For more details, click here.
Microsoft recently announced that the Xbox Series X and Series S now support Dolby Vision. The move makes the Xbox Series X and S the only two consoles in the world to support both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.
Microsoft recently announced that the Xbox Series X and Series S now support Dolby Vision. The move makes the Xbox Series X and S the only two consoles in the world to support both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.
TikTok hit 1 billion monthly active users globally this summer, the company told Reuters, marking a 45 percent jump since July 2020. The United States, Europe, Brazil and Southeast Asia are the biggest markets for the popular short-video app, the company said.
TikTok hit 1 billion monthly active users globally this summer, the company told Reuters, marking a 45 percent jump since July 2020. The United States, Europe, Brazil and Southeast Asia are the biggest markets for the popular short-video app, the company said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Tech Weekender #The Tech Weekender
first published: Oct 2, 2021 01:31 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.