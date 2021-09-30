MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Facebook research reveals Instagram affects teenage girls negatively

After a damning report by The Wall Street Journal, Facebook has shared its side of the story

Moneycontrol News
September 30, 2021 / 02:42 PM IST
The social media giant hit back at WSJ by sharing its own internal research

The social media giant hit back at WSJ by sharing its own internal research


Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal published a damning report that claimed Facebook knew the impact Instagram had on teens. The report cited studies conducted by the social media giant over three years, that showed how Instagram affected the mental well being of its young user base. Teenage girls were reported to be among the most vulnerable.

“Thirty-two percent of teen girls said that when they felt bad about their bodies, Instagram made them feel worse,” wrote one of the company's researchers in the report.

14% of young males also said that Instagram, made them feel worse about themselves.

Now Facebook has hit back at the report, publishing its internal research and arguing that, "The research actually demonstrated that many teens we heard from feel that using Instagram helps them when they are struggling with the kinds of hard moments and issues teenagers have always faced."

Once the research was published, The Wall Street Journal published the slides it relied on, for its report. They also tweeted saying that Facebook published just two of the documents and despite an assurance to the publication, that it won't front-run the article, it rushed them out.

These releases arrive on the heels of a US Congressional hearing about Instagram and its effect on mental health among the youth.

Close

Related stories

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Facebook #Instagram #Internal Research
first published: Sep 30, 2021 02:42 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.