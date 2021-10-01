Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sales: Here are the best offers on smartphones

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days are set to kick off on October 3. The two sales will see the arrival of big discounts on several smartphones across India’s most popular brands. It is worth noting that beyond the discounts, Flipkart is offering additional discounts for transactions with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards, while Amazon is offering an additional 10 percent discount with HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions. So, without any further delays, let’s take a look at the best offers during these sales.

OnePlus 9 Series | Amazon | The OnePlus 9 Pro will be available at a starting price of Rs 60,999, while the vanilla OnePlus 9 will start from Rs 46,999. The OnePlus 9R will also be available for a discounted price of Rs 36,999.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series | Amazon | Samsung skipped the Note series this year, but if you are still interested in getting one, then the Galaxy Note 20 will start from Rs 44,999 and the Note 20 Ultra will set you back Rs 69,999 during the Great Indian Festival on Amazon.

iQOO 7 Series | Amazon | The iQOO 7 Legend will start at a discounted price of Rs 36,990 during Amazon’s sale, while the iQOO 7 will be available for as low as Rs 26,990. The iQOO Z3 5G will also be available at a discounted price of Rs 17,990.

Realme GT Series | Flipkart | Realme is bringing big offers on the GT series during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. The flagship Realme GT 5G will be available for Rs 35,999, while the Realme GT Master Edition is getting a major discount, now starting from Rs 19,999.

Google Pixel 4a | Flipkart | The Google Pixel 4a is available at its lowest-ever price in India, currently priced at Rs 25,999. Apart from the discounted price, Google is also offering the Pixel Buds A-Series TWS earbuds at a 50 percent discount and a Nest Mini for Rs 1 with the Pixel 4a.

Poco F3 GT 5G | Flipkart | The Poco F3 GT 5G is being offered at a discounted rate of Rs 26,499 during the Big Billion Days sale.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G | Amazon | The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will be available at a discounted price of Rs 36,999, down from its original price of Rs 50,999.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Series | Amazon | The Xiaomi Mi 11X is being offered at a discounted price of Rs 26,999, while the Mi 11X Pro will be available for as low as Rs 37,999.

Samsung Galaxy F Series | Flipkart | Apart from the launch of the Galaxy F42 5G, Samsung will also be offering discounts on the Galaxy F62 (From Rs 17,999), Galaxy F12 (From Rs 9,499), and Galaxy F22 (From Rs 12,499).

Realme 8 Series | Flipkart | The Realme 8 5G will be available at a discounted price of Rs 17,499 for the 8GB/128GB variant. The 6GB/128GB model of the Realme 8 will be priced at Rs 15,499, while the Realme 8i will be available for as low as Rs 11,999.

Redmi Note 10 Series | Amazon | The Redmi Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max will feature a starting price of Rs 16,499 and Rs 18,999, respectively during the Great Indian Festival. The Redmi Note 10S, on the other hand, will start from Rs 12,999. Additionally, the budget Redmi 10 Prime will be available for a big 1.5K discount, now starting from Rs 11,999.

Realme Narzo Series | Flipkart & Amazon | The recently launched Realme Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i will be available for as low as Rs 10,749 and Rs 6,999, respectively during the Big Billion Days sale. The Realme Narzo 30 will also be available at a discounted price of Rs 12,999 on Amazon India.

Asus ROG Phone 3 | Flipkart | The Asus ROG Phone 3 is available at a discounted price of Rs 34,999, while the top-end model will set you back Rs 38,999.

Samsung Galaxy M Series | Amazon | The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is being offered at a discounted price of Rs 16,999 on Amazon, while the Galaxy M12 will now start from Rs 9,499.

Poco M Series | Flipkart | The Poco M3 Pro 5G will be available at a starting price of Rs 14,499 on Flipart, while the budget Poco M2 Reloaded now starts from Rs 8,999. The Poco M3 will start from Rs 9,499. Lastly, the Poco X3 Pro will also be available at a discounted price of Rs 16,999.

Realme C Series | Flipkart | Both the Realme C21 (4GB/64GB) will be available at a discounted price of Rs 9,499, while the Realme C11 (2021) is also getting a price cut during the Big Billion Days sale.