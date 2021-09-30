WhatsApp adds Rupee symbol in chat composer to ease sending payments

WhatsApp on Thursday unveiled the ₹ symbol in its chat composer to make sending payments using the app easier for users in India. It has also announced that the camera icon in the composer can now scan any QR code to enable paying at more than 20 million stores in India.

With these features, payments on WhatsApp are expected to become more inclusive and intuitive as users can now send money using two of the most iconic and recognizable symbols all within the WhatsApp chat composer. The Rupee symbol (₹) roll out has begun and would soon be available to users all over India, in the coming weeks.

"We believe true inclusion is when customers don’t have to navigate their way through their phone to make a payment. An arrival point is when payments just “fits” into a customer’s intrinsic behaviour. Hundreds of millions of customers send WhatsApp messages every day. Spend many minutes on WhatsApp. Take a picture and send pictures. We want to make sending money as easy and simplified as sending a message" said Manesh Mahatme - Director Payments, WhatsApp India at Global Fintech Festival 2021.

While talking about what it takes to build ‘digital payments for Bharat’, Mahatme said, “Smartphones, data and tech innovations of the last decade are foundational contributors that are leading India into a fintech revolution.”

“India is just at the start of its digital payments journey. More than 80% of consumer spending continues to be in cash. 2/3rds of India is still rural, and will see benefits of digital innovations in the years to come. ‘Bharat’ needs simple solutions that remove the friction to learn ‘How to Pay’, an inclusive product that is simple, relatable and easy to access for rural and urban users alike and a platform like WhatsApp that they can trust, to drive adoption” he added.

Mahatme also elaborated on the firm's vision for India “WhatsApp’s vision is to empower every Indian with access to payments and financial services, thereby accelerating economic empowerment and financial inclusion. For cultivating and onboarding the next 500 million to the digital payments ecosystem, users need to be driven by simplicity, trust and inclusivity.”