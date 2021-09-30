Vivo X70 Pro, X70 Pro+ Launched in India: All you need to know

Vivo just dropped the X70 series in India. The Chinese smartphone maker revealed two phones in the X70 series including the Vivo X70 Pro and X70 Pro+. Unfortunately, Vivo dropped the vanilla X70 from its lineup in India.

Vivo X70 Pro, X70 Pro+ Price in India

The Vivo X70 Pro is priced at Rs 46,990 for the base 8GB/128GB model, while doubling the storage to 256GB will set you back Rs 49,990. The top-end 12GB/256GB model of the X70 Pro is priced at Rs 52,990. The Vivo X70 Pro+ is priced at Rs 79,990 for the sole 12GB/256GB configuration.

The Vivo X70 Pro will be available starting October 7, while the X70 Pro+ will go on sale from October 12. Both smartphones will be available on Vivo India's E-store, Flipkart, and through offline partner retail stores across India.

Vivo X70 Pro+ Specifications

The Vivo X70 Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC. The chip is paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Vivo X70 Pro+ sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ (3200 x 1440 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and noticeable curvature on the edges. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate.

Also Read: Vivo X70 Pro+ Review: An Android flagship that's upping the ante in smartphone cameras

For optics, the Vivo X70 Pro+ gets a quad-camera setup with a 50 MP Samsung GN1 sensor with OIS and an f/1.57 aperture. The other three cameras include a 48 MP Sony IMX598 ultrawide shooter with Gimbal Stabilisation, an 8 MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom and OIS, and lastly, a 12 MP portrait camera with OIS. On the front, you get the same 32 MP selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture.

The Vivo X70 Pro+ also comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support and 50W wireless charging support. The X70 Pro+ runs Android 11 based on FunTouch OS 11. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and more.

Vivo X70 Pro Specifications

The Vivo X70 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device sports a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset packs a 4,450 mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. The X70 Pro+ runs Android 11 based on FunTouch OS 11.

The Vivo X70 Pro boasts a 50 MP primary IMX766V sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide lens, and a 12 MP telephoto camera with 2x zoom, and an 8 MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom. The X70 Pro comes with the same custom V1 ISP found on the X70 Pro+. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and more.