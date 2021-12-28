PlayGo N37 Review: Well-built budget neckband wireless earphones with excellent battery life

PlayGo from World of Play is an Indian audio brand that is known for its range of affordable and mid-tier earphones and headphones. Last month, the company launched the PlayGo N37, a pair of budget neckband style Bluetooth earphones. The PlayGo N37 will set you back Rs 2,999 in India. The earphones arrive with powerful drivers, water and sweat resistance, fast charging, and more. So, let’s take a better look at the PlayGo N37 earphones to see if they are worth considering.

According to the company, the N37 earphones feature a “Premium, Ultra-Flexible Design”. While the branding is a little over the top, there’s no doubt that the design and build quality here are top-notch. The band on these wireless earphones is made of rubber, while two plastic modules sit on either side, one of which features the ‘Play’ logo, and the other houses three buttons and a toggle switch. The PlayGo N37 also features an IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance.

The neckband earphones are available in two colours: Yellow & Black and Teal & Black, ours came in the former. The black colour is reserved for the neck areas, while both the cable and buttons feature a yellow colour. The earbuds have a dual-tone yellow and gold finish with magnetic housings to attach them when not in use. Apart from the silicone tips, you also get angled nozzles on either side for a more comfortable fit. In my time using the neckband earphones, I found them to be particularly comfortable, even after two hours of use, while also offering a comfortable fit.

The PlayGo N37 packs powerful 10mm EBEL (Enhanced Bass; Extra Loud) drivers that deliver solid audio quality for the price. Unlike traditional budget neckband earphones, the PlayGo N37s get quite loud with more emphasis on bass, although vocal clarity is well maintained so long as you don’t listen to music on maximum volume. I rarely pushed the earphones past 50 percent volume, but you will experience distortion on higher volumes.

It is worth noting that there are a few missing aspects here. There’s no active noise cancellation and the earphones only support the SBC codec, which is not quite as good as the AAC codec. The N37 earphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 support with a wireless range of up to 10m. These neckband wireless earphones also come with voice assistant support that can be accessed using the multifunctional button on the right side of the neckband headphones. The earphones can also be used to make calls, although I outdoor call quality isn’t particularly good. Another issue I found with the N37 was the audio breaking up midway through a track. This tended to happen once every hour or so when I was using the earphones outdoors.

PlayGo claims that its latest neckband earphones can deliver up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. During my usage, I found that the earphones fell short of the 10-hour mark but still delivered a solid 8.5 hours of playback thanks to that 100 mAh battery. The PlayGo N37 earphones also charge through a USB Type-C port. They also offer fast-charging support, delivering up to three hours on a 10-minute charge, something I was able to experience when charging the headphones over a 50W adapter.