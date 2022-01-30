From the Xiaomi 11i to the iPhone 13 Pro: Here are the best camera smartphones in India

Smartphone cameras have come a long way since their addition to smartphones over 20 years ago. But from what we’ve seen so far, early Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 adopters have only managed minor upgrades in cameras over their predecessors. So, we thought it’d be a good time to list the best cameras on smartphones in India in case you don’t want to wait for the next generation of smartphones.

iPhone 13 Pro Max | The iPhone 13 Pro’s updated cameras and advanced algorithm help it to the top of our list of best camera smartphones. The iPhone 13 Pro ( The iPhone 13 Pro’s updated cameras and advanced algorithm help it to the top of our list of best camera smartphones. The iPhone 13 Pro ( Review ) and Pro Max feature the same triple 12 MP cameras that can shoot excellent photos in most scenarios. It is also one of the best smartphones in the world for taking videos.

Mi 11 Ultra | If you prefer Android over iOS, then the Mi 11 Ultra ( If you prefer Android over iOS, then the Mi 11 Ultra ( Review ) has one of the best cameras of any smartphone. While both the Vivo X70 Pro+ ( Review ) and Galaxy S21 Ultra ( Review ) are worth considering, the Mi 11 Ultra is our pick for the best Android camera smartphone to date. The Mi 11 Ultra opts for a 50 MP primary sensor, a 48 MP periscope lens, and a 48 MP ultrawide camera. The Mi 11 Ultra also has a second screen on the back, which can act as a viewfinder for taking selfies on the main cameras.

Vivo X70 Pro | The Vivo X70 Pro has one of the best sets of cameras on a smartphone under Rs 50,000. The X70 Pro boasts a formidable camera setup that includes a 50 MP primary camera with OIS and gimbal stabilization, a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, a 12 MP telephoto sensor, and an 8 MP periscope camera. Apart from having an excellent camera setup, the X70 Pro also has a sleek design.

Motorola Edge 2o Pro | The Motorola Edge 20 Pro has the best camera setup of any smartphone under Rs 40,000. The Edge 20 Pro opts for a 108 MP primary sensor paired with a 16 MP ultrawide lens and an 8 MP periscope camera. For a sub-40K smartphone, the camera setup here is quite impressive and on-paper seems better than the Mi 11X Pro ( The Motorola Edge 20 Pro has the best camera setup of any smartphone under Rs 40,000. The Edge 20 Pro opts for a 108 MP primary sensor paired with a 16 MP ultrawide lens and an 8 MP periscope camera. For a sub-40K smartphone, the camera setup here is quite impressive and on-paper seems better than the Mi 11X Pro ( Review ) and iQOO 7 Legend ( Review ).

Motorola Edge 20 | If you are on a 30K budget, then the vanilla Motorola Edge 20 should be your go-to smartphone camera. Unlike most sub-30K smartphones, Motorola doesn’t complete its camera setup with a macro or depth sensor. Instead, you get a 108 MP primary camera, a 16 MP ultrawide shooter, and an 8 MP telephoto camera. I’d still prefer the main camera of the Pixel 4a, but one camera and an old chip are two of its main drawbacks.

Xiaomi 11i | The Xiaomi 11i features the best set of cameras on a smartphone under Rs 25,000. On the back, there is a triple-camera setup with a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. We reviewed the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge ( The Xiaomi 11i features the best set of cameras on a smartphone under Rs 25,000. On the back, there is a triple-camera setup with a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. We reviewed the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge ( Review ), which is said to have the same cameras as the Xiaomi 11i.

Realme 8 Pro | The Realme 8 Pro is our pick for the smartphone with the best camera setup under Rs 20,000. The 108 MP primary camera in particular is a real game-changer here. The other cameras on the phone include an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. While we picked the Realme 8 Pro, it could go either way between other phones like the Moto G60 and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

Redmi Note 10S | The Redmi Note 10S has the best cameras of any smartphone under Rs 15,000. The quad-camera set up here consists of a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. There are few phones that can offer a camera setup as formidable as this one on a 15K budget.